Throwback Clayton Kershaw-Max Scherzer matchup reminds fans of crazy first meeting

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks met for an afternoon game back in 2008. It was going to be a pitching matchup for the ages. Starting for Arizona was left-hander and future Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson, who had won a World Series ring, five Cy Youngs and received 10 All-Star nods.

For Los Angeles, it was four-time Cy Young, 1995 World Series champion and eight-time All-Star Greg Maddux. It was sure to be an exciting game, as the two were facing off in a battle of the aces, creating a definite buzz around the baseball world and the city of Los Angeles.

But something happened. Both starters were scratched, ruining the chance for fans to see this legendary matchup. Arizona tapped then-rookie Max Scherzer to start in place of Johnson, while the Dodgers tapped a rookie of their own in Clayton Kershaw.

Little did we all know, these two pitchers would go on to have Hall-of-Fame worthy careers themselves. Both are still pitching today, and tonight, when the Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays, the two starters will face each other again.

Both Kershaw and Scherzer are long-standing veterans in the game today. They've put together legendary careers, and that game back in 2008 was just the start of something special for both of them.

Fans who were at that game can even say they went to see two Hall-of-Famers pitch, only for them to be scratched and replaced by another pair of future Hall-of-Famers. Crazy enough, Scherzer and Kershaw were even briefly teammates.

Back in 2021, the Dodgers acquired Scherzer from the Washington Nationals and went on a run to the NLCS. Scherzer departed the following offseason, but as fate would have it, these two would match up for what should be an exciting game tonight.

Both the Dodgers and Blue Jays are in postseason contention and will likely make it to the big dance. There is also a chance that these two clubs could meet in the World Series, enhancing the possibility of another meeting, but this time, on the biggest stage.

What was just a matchup between two rookies later became the stuff of legends, and it's an amazing story that took place that day that will live on throughout baseball lore. When these two make it to the Hall, they'll surely recount these memories.