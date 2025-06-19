Tigers-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park

The Tigers and Pirates have had a tough time playing their series so far this week. While the first game went on without a hitch – which the Tigers won, by the way – the second has yet to be played. Detroit and Pittsburgh were forced to reschedule Wednesday night's game for Thursday. The doubleheader scheduled between the two teams has been delayed thanks to rain, as well, per the team.

If I may interject some: This is clearly the baseball gods response to the Tigers and Pirates not scheduling Tarik Skubal against Paul Skenes. These are the best two pitchers in baseball, and after Wednesday's game was moved due to rain, Thursday presented a perfect opportunity. Instead, the Pirates passed, as they would've had to move Skenes start up some. I hate to say I told you so, but...

Tigers vs Pirates start time and rain delay updates

This game was scheduled to start just after 1:00 p.m. ET. Thanks to the rain, that start time has been pushed back until the weather cooperates. Heck, the second game has a tentative 5:40pm ET start time, which does not seem realistic at this juncture.

The radar doesn't look promising for Detroit, as it's supposed to continue raining for much of the next few hours. While it does look like Thursday night's game featuring Skenes should be safe, it's unclear when that will be played as the afternoon matchup between Skubal and Andrew Heaney continues to get pushed back.

Forecast for Tigers vs Pirates on June 19

The forecast in Detroit is not promising until the evening. The two teams hoped to get both games in on Thursday, which means they're willing to wait on the afternoon start time and will push back Skenes start in the evening if absolutely necessary. For now, there is a good chance of rain through the 3pm ET hour, but beyond that the forecast looks relatively clear.

The Tigers fly to Florida on Thursday night or Friday to face the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Pirates will head home to PNC Park and face the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Essentially, this is a getaway day for both, making it imperative they find a way to play two games.