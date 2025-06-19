Pirates robbed Paul Skenes of chance to prove he's baseball's best pitcher

The first game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers series was rained out on Wednesday, meaning the two teams will play a doubleheader starting on Thursday afternoon. That marked an intriguing opportunity for baseball fans, as Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was slated to start on Wednesday, while Paul Skenes was scheduled to start the Thursday night game. Was there an opportunity to get Skenes vs Skubal, a battle to find out once and for all which is the best pitcher in baseball?

Nope, not so fast. In order for the Pirates and Tigers to cash in on what surely would've been the game of the day, Pittsburgh would've had to move Skenes up to the early slot, rather than his previously-scheduled Thursday night matchup. The Pirates weren't interested, and thus Skubal will start Game 1 against Andrew Heaney, while Skenes will start Game 2 against, well, TBD on that one. I'm sure these teams will find another way to disappoint us with that news drop.

Why didn't the Pirates move up Paul Skenes start? A strict schedule

As much as Pirates and baseball fans wanted to watch Skenes vs Skubal, it's not that simple from a schedule standpoint for both pitchers. Skubal would've had the advantage of extra rest over Skenes had the Pirates moved up his start. Because Skubal didn't have to throw a pitch on Wednesday night, he essentially gets to start from scratch against one of the worst lineups in baseball. Skenes faces another challenge entirely.

The Tigers lineup has been a pleasant surprise this season, ranking seventh in Team OPS as of this writing. They are no easy out, in part because of their strategy to take advantage of every pitcher's weakness. Their scouting is intense, even against pitchers who have no perceived weaknesses – enter Skenes. To move up Skenes start would further limit season-long expectations the Pirates have placed upon him. Pittsburgh's training staff and front office is watching Skenes carefully to ensure they don't overuse their young pitcher in a season which is already lost.

Baseball fans aren't happy they missed out on Paul Skenes vs Tarik Skubal

Understandably, from a baseball fan perspective this is not what MLB wants. A Skenes vs Skubal showdown, even on a Thursday afternoon, would have incredibly high ratings and perhaps attendance if Tigers supporters are given enough notice. However, just a few hours before first pitch, it seems neither team has any interest in changing their plans.

By starting their aces in different games, both the Tigers and Pirates will take an obvious pitching advantage into one game of the doubleheader. In the end, AJ Hinch and Don Kelly need to win baseball games. Starting Skubal against Skenes would remove the one clear advantage the Pirates, in particular, have – and that is that Skenes is likely better than any pitcher your team can throw against him.