Tarik Skubal finding new ways to dominate should terrify the rest of MLB

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has allowed just one earned run in his last 30 innings pitched. He has a 32-to-2 strikeout to walk ratio, and a 0.29 ERA to boot. Skubal has been otherworldly dominant, even when he's not at his best. That was on full display in the right-hander's outing against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. Skubal walked two hitters – a rarity for him – and only struck out six Orioles.

“I was kind of fighting myself a little bit early,” Skubal said. “As the game wore on, I felt like I got better. That’s probably what I’m the most proud of. If you look back at my games, sometimes you’re on from pitch one, and sometimes it takes a little bit. I’m probably more proud of grinding it out in those types of performances than when you’re on early.”

Skubal is a perfectionist on the mound. While most starting pitchers would be thrilled with a seven-inning, one-run outing, the same cannot be said about the AL Cy Young winner, who gets lost in the details. It is part of what makes him so great, and also dangerous.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Tarik Skubal's perfectionism wasn't necessary in Baltimore

The Orioles were, frankly, excited to get anything going against Skubal. He's been that dominant of late, and Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino complimented his team's approach against Skubal in a losing effort.

“Six punchouts, is that right? I think that's the positive for us,” Mansolino said. “I mean, we battled, we put the ball in play. He's doing that to everybody right now, so tip your cap to him.”

Skubal is a strikeout artist, but on Thursday he was forced to pitch a different way. The 28-year-old didn't have his best stuff, meaning he had to rely on the defense behind him more often than not. Skubal recorded 12 ground ball outs, which is the most in any start during his big-league career. Typically, Skubal can force outs via the strikeout or fly balls. Yet, by hitting his spots and trusting the infielders behind him, Skubal has unlocked yet another weapon he can use as he leads the Tigers into the postseason.

Tarik Skubal missed his spots and still shut down the Orioles

As Skubal noted postgame, even he misses his spots sometimes. That's what led to his two walks – and the notable frustration after his second.

“I think my misses were a little bit bigger than they usually are,” Skubal said. “So kind of easier takes. I think when you miss big, it’s easy to take, and it’s a wasted ball instead of something that’s competitive and close.”

However, the Tigers infielders picked Skubal up after some of his rare mistakes. Detroit made notable improvements in that department this offseason, specifically with the addition of Gleyber Torres. Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez offer consistent play across the diamond as well.

If Skubal can rely on the defense behind him as much as his own stuff and command, then he could be even better than his 2024 self. Yes, it's that terrifying.