Tracking every Cubs pitching injury and return timeline after Matthew Boyd

It's a dangerous time be a Chicago Cubs pitcher right now. Even hanging out at home can lead to disaster. Just ask Matthew Boyd, who suffered a torn meniscus on Wednesday while sitting down to play with his kids. Boyd landed on the 15-day IL for now. He's going to need surgery to repair his left knee,

Boyd is one of 10 Cubs pitchers currently on IL. And that's not including top prospect Jaxon Wiggins who is also hurt in the minors, hindering his chances at a call up. Boyd's freak injury is just another in a long line of health issues threatening to derail the Cubs' season. The key word there is "threatening." Despite it all, Chicago has won 17 of their last 20 games.

Sustainability is the main concern at Wrigley Field right now. What the Cubs have done lately has been nothing short of impressive, with roaring offense making up for the strain on the pitching staff. There's only so long that can last before the bubble inevitably bursts. It's just plain hard to overcome this number of pitching injuries.

Cubs pitchers currently on IL

Pitcher IL Status Injury Expected Return Matthew Boyd 15-day Torn meniscus TBD Jordan Wicks 15-day Forearm irritation Late May Hunter Harvey 15-day Triceps inflammation Mid-May Ethan Roberts 15-day Finger laceration Imminent Caleb Thielbar 15-day Hamstring strain Mid-May Riley Martin 15-day Elbow flexor strain June/July Justin Steele 60-day Elbow flexor strain Post All-Star break Cade Horton 60-day UCL surgery 2027 Porter Hodge 60-day UCL surgery 2027 Shelby Miller 60-day UCL surgery 2027

Cubs starting rotation has taken a hit... or four

The Cubs now have four potential starters dealing with injuries. Along with Boyd, they've been missing Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Jordan Wicks. Steele is supposed to return this season after last year's UCL repair, but he recently suffered a setback. He isn't expected back until after the All-Star break at the earliest. Horton suffered a season-ending elbow injury at the beginning of the season. Wicks started the season on IL and could be back in the rotation in the next few weeks, so that's some help, especially considering the dearth of left-handed pitchers available.

Either way, it looks like Colin Rea's importance as a starter figures to remain unexpectedly high. Meanwhile, Craig Counsell may have to continue to call on Javier Assad as a spot starter.

Cubs bullpen has been a revolving door

The bullpen hasn't gone unscathed. Counsell won't have set-up man Hunter Harvey or lefty Caleb Thielbar available for at least the next couple of weeks. Thielbar's absence is only more costly with lefty Riley Martin's elbow injury holding him out until closer to the All-Star Break. On the bright side, the Cubs got flamethrowing Daniel Palencia back from IL on Tuesday night. He threw 15 pitches with eight strikes in his return to the bullpen. Plus, Ethan Roberts will be back soon after suffering a cut to his throwing hand.

So help is on the way, but most of it isn't right-here, right-now help. The Cubs did call up Trent Thornton to take Boyd's roster place. And they claimed Cardinals' lefty Luis Peralta off of waivers earlier in the week. More significant additions could come at the trade deadline considering the need

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