Tracking every Cubs pitching injury and return timeline after Matthew Boyd

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd landed on the 15-day IL after suffering a torn meniscus while playing with his kids.
- The Cubs now have ten pitchers on the IL, including four potential starters, threatening their recent hot streak.
- The team faces a critical decision at the trade deadline to bolster their injury-depleted pitching staff.
It's a dangerous time be a Chicago Cubs pitcher right now. Even hanging out at home can lead to disaster. Just ask Matthew Boyd, who suffered a torn meniscus on Wednesday while sitting down to play with his kids. Boyd landed on the 15-day IL for now. He's going to need surgery to repair his left knee,
Boyd is one of 10 Cubs pitchers currently on IL. And that's not including top prospect Jaxon Wiggins who is also hurt in the minors, hindering his chances at a call up. Boyd's freak injury is just another in a long line of health issues threatening to derail the Cubs' season. The key word there is "threatening." Despite it all, Chicago has won 17 of their last 20 games.
Sustainability is the main concern at Wrigley Field right now. What the Cubs have done lately has been nothing short of impressive, with roaring offense making up for the strain on the pitching staff. There's only so long that can last before the bubble inevitably bursts. It's just plain hard to overcome this number of pitching injuries.
Cubs pitchers currently on IL
Pitcher
IL Status
Injury
Expected Return
Matthew Boyd
15-day
Torn meniscus
TBD
Jordan Wicks
15-day
Forearm irritation
Late May
Hunter Harvey
15-day
Triceps inflammation
Mid-May
Ethan Roberts
15-day
Finger laceration
Imminent
Caleb Thielbar
15-day
Hamstring strain
Mid-May
Riley Martin
15-day
Elbow flexor strain
June/July
Justin Steele
60-day
Elbow flexor strain
Post All-Star break
Cade Horton
60-day
UCL surgery
2027
Porter Hodge
60-day
UCL surgery
2027
Shelby Miller
60-day
UCL surgery
2027
Cubs starting rotation has taken a hit... or four
The Cubs now have four potential starters dealing with injuries. Along with Boyd, they've been missing Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Jordan Wicks. Steele is supposed to return this season after last year's UCL repair, but he recently suffered a setback. He isn't expected back until after the All-Star break at the earliest. Horton suffered a season-ending elbow injury at the beginning of the season. Wicks started the season on IL and could be back in the rotation in the next few weeks, so that's some help, especially considering the dearth of left-handed pitchers available.
Either way, it looks like Colin Rea's importance as a starter figures to remain unexpectedly high. Meanwhile, Craig Counsell may have to continue to call on Javier Assad as a spot starter.
Cubs bullpen has been a revolving door
The bullpen hasn't gone unscathed. Counsell won't have set-up man Hunter Harvey or lefty Caleb Thielbar available for at least the next couple of weeks. Thielbar's absence is only more costly with lefty Riley Martin's elbow injury holding him out until closer to the All-Star Break. On the bright side, the Cubs got flamethrowing Daniel Palencia back from IL on Tuesday night. He threw 15 pitches with eight strikes in his return to the bullpen. Plus, Ethan Roberts will be back soon after suffering a cut to his throwing hand.
So help is on the way, but most of it isn't right-here, right-now help. The Cubs did call up Trent Thornton to take Boyd's roster place. And they claimed Cardinals' lefty Luis Peralta off of waivers earlier in the week. More significant additions could come at the trade deadline considering the need