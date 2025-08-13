Twins-Yankees start time: Rain delay updates from Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees have finally stopped the bleeding a bit this week, opening their three-game set with the Minnesota Twins with back-to-back easy wins. Unfortunately, just when the team has built up some momentum, Mother Nature has seen fit to rain on their parade — literally. As rain batters much of the East Coast (and wreaks havoc on the MLB schedule) on Wednesday, the Yankees have announced that the series finale from Yankee Stadium will begin in a rain delay.

Please be advised we do not intend to start tonight’s game on time. Information will be provided as it is received. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2025

The Yankees are hardly the only ones, as the crosstown Mets as well as the division rival Baltimore Orioles have announced rain delays as well. Wednesday night's game was initially scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, but it's clear that won't be happening; and it's still very much up in the air whether we'll be playing baseball in the Bronx at all. When might this game finally get underway? Follow along for live updates.

Twins-Yankees start time: When will the rain delay end?

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing when the delay will end right now. First pitch for this game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, but clearly that's no longer happening. All fans of these teams hope for is that the game can be played at some point today in conditions that don't severely impact the end result. Based on the forecast, though, it could be a while.

Weather forecast for Twins-Yankees: How long will the rain last in Baltimore?

A gnarly storm system is making its way through New York City right now, and it's going to take a little while for it to fully pass through. A lot of it depends on which direction the system goes; more east out towards the Atlantic Ocean, or does it keep riding the coastline?

The National Weather Service estimates that the storms are likely to continue in the area around Yankee Stadium through at least 8 p.m. ET time, so expect a delay of at least an hour. From there, things should ease up a bit, but it's anyone's guess exactly when we'll be able to play baseball. Given that the Yankees have to be in St. Louis to start a series with the Cardinals and the Twins need to be back home to face the Tigers on Friday, though, both teams should be willing to get a late start tonight in order to get this game in.