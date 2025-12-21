Updated MLB trade predictions: Where Tarik Skubal, Ketel Marte and other top candidates will land

Because every baseball fan is eager for moves, it's easy to forget that we're still only in December and there's a ton of MLB offseason left ahead of us. That applies to the trade market just as much as it does free agency. But while we wait on the future of Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and more in free agency, the biggest MLB trade candidates like Ketel Marte, Freddy Peralta and, of course, Tarik Skubal, continue to take up a lot of the conversation.

Where will these MLB trade candidates ultimately land for the 2026 season, though? Trades are never guaranteed, but as we read some of the tea leaves throughout baseball, we have our predictions for some of the top names that could be moved. It's not an exhaustive list of every trade candidate, but it's where we can make some educated guesses based on how pieces are falling so far this offseason.

LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Landing spot: Detroit Tigers

There would be no bigger domino falling this offseason than Tarik Skubal being moved. And while I'm not foolish enough to rule that out for the Detroit Tigers — especially as we see the starting pitching market start to slowly move along — I still can't escape the notion that the likeliest outcome is the back-to-back Cy Young winner staying in Motown.

I'm 100 percent sure that teams like the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and a plethora of others are in touch with Scott Harris about the cost of Skubal, even as a one-year rental who feels highly unlikely to sign an extension without testing free agency. At the same time, the price for the southpaw is going to be astronomical even with that, and that's going to be tough for another front office to ultimately justify.

Now, I'm becoming less convinced that Skubal finishes the 2026 season with the Tigers, mostly because I'm unsure that Detroit can replicate the same level of playoff success that we've seen the past two seasons. Moreover, the rush of the deadline, even for only half of the season, could still net the Tigers quite a haul for Skubal. But as for this offseason, it still feels likelier than not that Detroit hangs onto their ace.

2B Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Landing Spot: Boston Red Sox

For all of the wishy-washy feeling around the possibility of Skubal being dealt, the opposite seems true for Ketel Marte in Arizona. His relationship with the Diamondbacks feels fractured and, while his team-friendly contract will ultimately mean that the club will demand a more than hefty return, it's certainly appearing that he's more likely to be on the move than not this offseason, and the Boston Red Sox remain at the forefront.

Especially with Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber off the market, the push for big bats that the Red Sox can add to their lineup is likely leaning toward signing one free agent and trading for a bat. Marte emerged as a potential target at the Winter Meetings and, while a deal hasn't come to fruition yet between the two parties, the pieces seem to fit. Arizona is seeking pitching, and Boston has a ton to burn, especially after already adding Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo this offseason.

There are other suitors, to be sure. Tampa Bay has recently entered the fray, while teams like the Mariners, Mets and others have been mentioned. However, in terms of clubs that appear to be in a win-now window who also have the right prospects to send the D'Backs as well as a dire need for someone like Marte, sometimes you simply can't ignore a fit as obvious as the Red Sox.

RHP Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

Landing Spot: New York Mets

No deal has come about yet, but it felt telling at the Winter Meetings that the tone from the Brewers on the Freddy Peralta trade front shifted — at least according to reports — from "we'd rather not move him" to "we'd probably move him if we got a high-end offer". Given the dire need among contenders for starting pitching, even for a one-year rental of Peralta, it would make a boatload of sense for Milwaukee to flip Peralta before he becomes a free agent next offseason.

And with where we're at in the offseason, I can't look away from the New York Mets as the landing spot. While plenty of Mets fans would prefer to not sell the farm that Steve Cohen and David Stearns have worked tirelessly to replenish, they do have a deep system but glaring holes in the rotation. Peralta could be the ace to bolster that group immediately, one who Stearns is familiar with from his time with the Brewers, and one who could line up well with sending back a Jonah Tong or a Brandon Sproat on a cost-controlled pre-arbitration deal Milwaukee would love to take on in return.

Furthermore, the Mets could make such a rental move with, at worst, hope that they won't lose Peralta after the 2026 season. While he could be inclined to hit free agency next winter, the fact that he's not a Scott Boras client at least leaves some possibility that he'd negotiate on a fair extension, which Cohen and Company would be wise to consider. In any case, though, Peralta would be a huge step into not wasting a year of the $800 million Juan Soto.

OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Landing Spot: Kansas City Royals

Though both Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are options for the Boston Red Sox to trade this offseason in order to help clear out some of the outfield logjam, it's Duran who has consistently generated more buzz. While some people might look at more club control on Abreu's deal, the simple fact of the matter is that Duran is more of an assured immediate sparkplug for a big-league team looking to upgrade its outfield, even after his 2025 season was less impressive than the year prior.

In terms of suitors, though, it's the Kansas City Royals that keep coming up. Even after a deal with Milwaukee that sent fourth-place Rookie of the Year finisher Isaac Collins to Kansas City, rumors have indicated that the Royals are still in on Duran. The holdup right now appears to be that Boston wants Cole Ragans as part of the return, even if it costs them more than Duran. But it does still feel like there is a deal to be made, especially as the Red Sox eye more pitching.

With the need for offensive upgrades so clearly being a priority for the Royals, Duran heading there just seems to be a matter of when and not if. Again, nothing is certain when it comes to the MLB offseason, but this might be the most confident landing spot among any of the trade landing spots we're talking about here on my end.

LHP Mackenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

Landing Spot: Philadelphia Phillies

Unfortunately, all signs point toward another sale of the Nationals' young talent. This is the sequel to a movie that we've all seen before in the nation's capital, but it hurts even worse that the belief appears to be that stockpiling more assets for the future is more prudent than trying to build around the early-career window of James Wood. Regardless, it points to the idea that southpaw Mackenzie Gore is going to be on the move this offseason.

Frankly, it might be a wild race to get Gore based on the need for pitching and the fact that there's not an obvious fit. But I do like how the Phillies match up. With Ranger Suarez in free agency and appearing unlikely to return, there could be a need to upgrade the rotation, but doing so while not prohibitively raising their payroll. Gore is someone who would fit that mold, and the Phils have the pitching prospect depth to make such a trade without much of a sweat.

Gore would make a ton of sense for the Phillies in trying to add cheap-ish upgrades this offseason, and obviously fits a need. Again, Gore might have the widest range of outcomes of any likely trade candidate, but this just feels like too natural of a fit given how the pieces align.

IF/OF Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Donovan | John Fisher/GettyImages

Landing Spot: Seattle Mariners

Amid the seemingly likely Cardinals fire sale, perhaps the most valuable asset that St. Louis has to sell off this offseason would be Brendan Donovan. Not only does he have immense positional versatility, but he's also started to come into his own as a star, particularly in last year's All-Star campaign. However, I really don't think there's much drama at this point as to where Donovan's heading — it's just about striking the deal.

The Seattle Mariners have been installed as the favorites for Donovan by insiders basically since the Winter Meetings, and it makes perfect sense. The M's aren't looking to take a step back after last season's run to the ALCS, but they also have already re-signed Josh Naylor while not expressing a ton of interest in reuniting with Eugenio Suarez and with Jorge Polanco signing with the Mets.

That leaves a Donovan-sized hole in the infield, and Seattle still has a bevy of valuable prospects to deal from in order to appease Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals as they eye a long-term rebuild and reshaping. The Yankees, among others, could also make sense for Donovan, but the Mariners are for sure the safe bet at this point of the offseason.

RHP Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

Landing Spot: New York Yankees

Brian Cashman certainly needs to wake up and do something before Yankees fans start a full-blown revolt this offseason. Re-signing Cody Bellinger might be at the top of the priority list, but there's undeniably more work than just adding the All-Star outfielder and former MVP back to the lineup — if they even do that. However, I don't foresee a huge spending spree from the pinstripes, which is why a trade for Edward Cabrera with the Marlins would ultimately make a lot of sense.

New York is going to start next season likely without Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodon available due to injury and with uncertain timetables for their respective returns. For a team that could conceivably be getting closer to the end of Aaron Judge's prime, that demands addressing the rotation in order to shore it up around their attractive young arms, and Cabrera could be the perfect piece to do that.

Furthermore, while the Yankees farm system isn't among the best in baseball overall, that hasn't stopped the organization from finding a way to make deals similar to this one in recent years. Miami is the perfect type of trade partner for such a deal, and this is an area where Cashman and New York can afford to be a bit aggressive while not adding a ton of payroll.

3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Landing Spot: Los Angeles Angels

Obviously, trading Nolan Arenado would've been a much bigger deal a few years ago, but his decline in his mid-30s combined with the state of the Cardinals and the looming fire sale in St. Louis have changed the shock value when it comes to the perennial Gold Glove third baseman. Having said that, there is still going to be some semblance of a market for Arenado, but I foresee it being one in which a team like the Angels end up making a mistake.

The Halos have already been dipping their toes into the mix for several key players this offseason, and have been connected to Arenado as well. With the progressing buyout of Anthony Rendon, it stands to reason that the Angels will try and solidify third base, which Arenado would do for the next two years remaining on his contract.

More importantly, though — and not to be mean but, rather, be truthful about it — this just feels quite Angels-y. Arenado is still a big name and someone who can be a fine player, but he's not a needle-mover. That's been the water that the Angels have taken a dip in so many times, that it only figures that when a player of this ilk and on the downside of his career is available (not to mention one that they could sell a return home to LA with) that the Angels get involved.