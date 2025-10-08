Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got early revenge on Yankees for national pride

Much like in the 4-Nations Face-Off earlier this year, there's a sense of national pride among a certain sect of American sports fans in booing another country's national anthem. While I don't necessarily understand it, as mutual respect between the United States and Canada has long been expected and encouraged by our leaders, that is no longer the case. Prior to Game 3 between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees in the Bronx, Yankees fans jeered a performance of 'Oh, Canada' in front of the country's only professional baseball team. It was crude and, frankly, unnecessary.

Down by two games in the series, the last thing the Yankees needed was to give the Blue Jays even more motivation to finish what they started. Toronto dominated the first two contests at the Rogers Centre, outscoring New York 23-8. Sure, the Yankees gained some momentum heading back home late in Game 2, as they scored seven runs to the Blue Jays one in the late innings, but much of that occurred with the contest well out of reach.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got revenge on the Yankees quickly

In the first inning of Game 3, Vlad Jr. made the Yankees pay for booing the Canadian anthem. Of course, Guerrero Jr. had plenty of motivation to knock New York out of the postseason even without fans' pessimism about relations between the two countries, but it couldn't have helped matters. Guerrero's Jr.'s dominance against Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon gave him an immense advantage.

In his career, Vladdy is 11-for-18 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three walks against Rodon. This wasn't a fair matchup for the Yankees starting pitcher, and he hoped to sneak a 2-0 breaking ball past one of the best hitters in baseball. Suffice to say, that strategy did not work, as Rodon missed his location and Guerrero Jr. did the rest, depositing that pitch into the left field bullpen.

Blue Jays star has been on a tear to start the postseason

Guerrero Jr.'s home run was his third of the ALDS, and showcases exactly why the Blue Jays paid him all that money. Vladdy's contract speaks for itself – he'll make $500 million over the next 14 seasons – and he is far from the only Jays hitter who has started this postseason on a tear. Manager John Schneider discussed his team's strategy at the plate after Game 2.

“We're going to put the ball in play,” said Schneider. “We've done that over the course of the year. I think the home runs are a by-product of a really good approach against specific pitchers that you're really focused on at this time of year. Looking at all the home runs, with the exception of Ernie's, he was just trying to hit a sac fly, and like he said, he just kind of blacked out. I think it's just consistent, a really, really deliberate approach against guys that we're going to be facing.”

That plan has paid dividends and then some. Sure, it by no means guarantees a Blue Jays victory in Game 3, but unlike in past seasons, it's clear this Toronto team is not going to roll over and let the Yankees secure their first victory of the series.