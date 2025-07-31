Was Adolis Garcia traded? Hitting the brakes on a fake deadline rumor

The New York Mets have had an awesome trade deadline. They've built arguably the best bullpen in the sport by acquiring Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto and Tyler Rogers. They've acquired the center fielder they desperately needed in Cedric Mullins. For a brief second, it appeared as if they had acquired another big bat in Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia.

"Braking: Adolis Garcia to the Mets," Mike Rodriguez wrote in a since-deleted tweet. The reporter has since said he was hacked.

Someone had hacked my account and I want to apologize to you all. While I was enjoying this day with my family, information came out about a change involving Adolis García that was also poorly written on my X account. I apologize to everyone who follows my work, who knows the… — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) July 31, 2025

There was reason to believe this tweet. While it wasn't Jeff Passan or Ken Rosenthal who had reported it, Mike Rodriguez had broken some deals in the past. Well, with nobody confirming the report, things became a bit fishy. Sure enough, there's no deal, and several prominent reporters were quick to shoot it down.

The New York Mets are NOT trading for Adolis García, sources tell @ElExtrabase. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) July 31, 2025

FWIW, I am told that the Adolis García-to-the-Mets trade is not accurate. — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) July 31, 2025

This is not accurate. The Rangers are not moving García. https://t.co/gOZes92xvO — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 31, 2025

At first glance, the fit was a strange one. The Rangers had played well enough to become trade deadline buyers, and they even acquired Danny Coulombe to prove that. As for New York, the Mets had just acquired Mullins, and didn't really have room for Garcia to receive regular at-bats.

Hit the brakes: Adolis Garcia will remain with Rangers

Garcia will remain with the Rangers, and to be honest, that's exactly where he should be. Not only is he a postseason hero in Texas, but he's one of the team's best hitters. Yes, he's had a down year, but when he's right, he can carry the lineup, as Rangers fans saw in 2023. With the team aiming to compete, they're in no position to trade Garcia away.

Come the offseason, though, if Garcia doesn't turn it around, things can get interesting. 2026 is Garcia's last under club control, and there's a chance that the Rangers, a team that has a ton of long-term money already committed to several players, might want to get something for him before he possibly departs in free agency.

Maybe then, we'll see the "braking" news, become reality.