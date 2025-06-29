We found the only person happy about the Rafael Devers trade

The post-Rafael Devers trade experience has not been a pleasant one for just about anyone involved. The Boston Red Sox's offense has tanked for the most part since trading their best hitter, and they're now three games under .500. The San Francisco Giants just lost their second straight series against a sub-.500 opponent and they, too, aren't scoring many runs — while Devers himself has hit just .217 and struck out in roughly a third of his at-bats with his new team. Lefty Kyle Harrison, one of the two primary pieces in Boston's return for its All-Star, was scratched from a start at Dodger Stadium and was optioned to the Minor Leagues immediately after the trade became official.

Again, just about everyone involved with the trade is not thrilled right now. But pitcher Jordan Hicks looks like the exception based on his remarks.

“I was little bit surprised,” Hicks said Sunday morning, speaking to reporters from the Red Sox dugout before they faced the Toronto Blue Jays. “I didn’t even know you could get traded on the IL,” said the 28-year-old right-hander, who has made two rehab appearances while working through right toe inflammation. “Besides that, I was just really excited to hear that it was a team that was pursuing me in free agency.”

Hicks didn't know he could've been traded since he was on the IL with a left toe injury, but winding up on the Red Sox, a team that was very interested in him just a couple of offseasons ago, is a development he's very excited about.

“For me I’m excited for the opportunity. Kind of got to try out the starting thing. I would have liked a longer leash but at the same time I’m excited to help out the team any way I can,” he said. “I know what I can bring to the table. I just needed a little adjustment period coming from a starter.”

Red Sox need any boost they can get from Jordan Hicks

The Devers trade might prove to be a win a decade from now, but in 2025, the Red Sox essentially traded their best hitter for nothing at the time the deal was made official. They optioned Harrison to Triple-A, the other prospects they received are not MLB-ready and Hicks, the only established MLB player at the time of the deal, was hurt. Getting anything they can get from Hicks at this point would be a major win.

Fortunately, a Hicks return appears to be imminent, as manager Alex Cora revealed that he's expected back sometime this week.

Say what you want about Hicks' injury history and his tenure as a starter with the Giants, but as a reliever, he's been dominant in the not-too-distant past. He posted a 3.29 ERA in 65 games in the 2023 campaign and was dominant down the stretch for a Blue Jays team fighting to make it to the postseason. He has the stuff to be the go-to setup man in front of Aroldis Chapman that the Red Sox so desperately need.

He won't fix the offense, and won't be the Robin to Garrett Crochet's Batman, but he should make the Red Sox better. Getting to pitch for a team that's been interested in you for a while in a role you're comfortable with is a big win for Hicks, especially after he fell out of the rotation in San Francisco. Hopefully, he can live up to Boston's expectations, softening the blow ever so slightly from what's proven to be a disastrous trade thus far.