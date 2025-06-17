What does Rafael Devers trade mean for his All-Star Game eligibility?

The Boston Red Sox did the unthinkable on Sunday, trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and two prospects. FanSided's own Robert Murray broke the news, with league executives left in a state of shock and awe at what is one of the craziest trades in MLB history.

There are myriad ramifications to this trade, from Boston's uncertain standing in the AL East to San Francisco's sudden surge in the competitive NL West. Devers gives the Giants lineup the top-shelf, all-world slugger it has been searching for since, like, Barry Bonds. After failed runs at Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto — the whole gauntlet — San Fran finally has an MVP-caliber bat to lead the charge.

But what about the upcoming All-Star Game? Devers was the leading vote-getter for American League DHs. He was a clear-cut starter for the AL All-Star team. But now what? Does it just transfer over to the National League, where he has yet to register an at-bat?

Do Rafael Devers' All-Star votes transfer from American League to National League?

The short answer is yes. Devers is now the second-leading vote recipient for National League DHs, trailing only (surprise, surprise) Shohei Ohtani.

Voting leaders through the first MLB All Star ballot update! pic.twitter.com/TJH7MOU5MK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2025

This means Devers will almost definitely appear in the All-Star game with a Giants logo on his helmet. We can quibble with whom the fans are voting for — Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Schwarber are getting the short end of the stick — but Devers has been the lone bright spot in Boston's lineup for much of this season. Him cracking the All-Star lineup should come as very little surprise.

Right now, none of Devers' new teammates are remotely within range of winning the All-Star vote. That said, both Logan Webb and Robbie Ray figure to make the final roster when pitchers are announced, so he won't be the only San Franciscan in the big game this season.

Has anyone ever switched leagues midseason and made the All-Star Game before?

The short answer, again, is yes. A noteworthy example of this was Carlos Beltrán in 2004, who was dealt from the AL Kansas City Royals to the NL Houston Astros in June, like Devers. He played for the National League All-Star team and finished 12th in MVP voting that season, which feels like an eerie parallel to the arc of Devers' 2025 campaign.

This is obviously a rare occurrence, as the All-Star game typically takes place a couple weeks before the MLB trade deadline. Most All-Stars are either not dealt, or not dealt before the final buzzer, as that typically encourages a bidding war. For a player of Devers' caliber to change teams in June is surprising in and of itself, never mind the duration of his contract, his youth, or his importance to the Red Sox lineup, all of which make this deal difficult to fully process. The shock has not worn off, even 24 hours later.