What I'm hearing on Freddy Peralta, Zack Littell, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and more

Freddy Peralta was a trade the New York Mets had to make. And now they should consider extending him.

Peralta, 29, is the frontline starter that the Mets desperately needed last season. He’s one of the best right-handers in baseball and is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 33 starts. And there’s no one who knows him better than Mets executive David Stearns, who traded for Peralta when he was 19 years old.

Is an extension in the cards for new Mets ace Freddy Peralta?

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Stearns watched Peralta grow up in the Brewers organization. He saw the impact he had in the clubhouse and how teammates gravitated toward him and his energy. Moving on from Peralta was a difficult decision for Milwaukee and any player, coach or executive associated with the team will use the word “loved” when describing the right-hander.

This offseason was about change and putting Stearns' stamp on the team while improving the Mets' run-prevention unit. It’s why they moved on from Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil and replaced them with Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr. and now Peralta. And from a player and person perspective, there’s no better representation of the culture Stearns is trying to build than Peralta.

Perhaps Stearns and Co. wait to see how Peralta adjusts to Queens. But why wait when you have a year headstart on the rest of the league in negotiating with Peralta?

Executives’ thoughts on the Mets/Brewers Peralta trade…

The trade: Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets. Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to the Brewers.

Executive 1: “Mets got better in 2026, and the Brewers got a haul. Starter traits, and an up the middle player as a return was strong, imo. Can pick nits with either of them, but as a 2 for 2 I thought each side accomplished clear goals.”

Executive 2: “My first reaction is there is real utility player risk in Jett Williams and Sproat might be a reliever. If they develop/keep Sproat as a starter long-term and/or Williams can play everyday it’s a good trade but my thought is there is real risk Sproat is a middle reliever and Williams is a utility player which would be a heist for the Mets in the type of trade for a player of Peralta's caliber.

“Williams was really good last year but he doesn’t really have a true defensive position that he is good at. It’s more of he’s ‘fine’ at a lot of spots but not good anywhere defensively and if anything he might be slightly below average at SS.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa meeting with teams

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 5 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Free-agent infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had several virtual meetings with interested teams over the last few days, sources say.

Kiner-Falefa, 30, can play all across the diamond. Last season, he played shortstop, second base, third base and even played an inning in center field. In 138 games last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays, he hit .262/.297/.334 with a .631 OPS, two home runs and 40 RBI.

Zack Littell an attractive name in free agency

Free-agent pitcher Zack Littell continues to draw strong interest, sources say. Littell, 30, is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.81 ERA in 32 starts (186.1 innings) with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays. He also led MLB in lowest walk rate and finished ninth in chase rate.

Only one big leaguer through at least 400 four-seamers, sinkers, sliders and splitters each last season. That player? Zack Littell.

Orioles make sense for Framber Valdez

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves | Edward M. Pio Roda/GettyImages

On MLB Network, I was asked who I thought the best fit for free-agent left-hander Framber Valdez is and listed the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles still have a need for another starting pitcher. The team's front office, led by Mike Elias, was with Valdez in Houston and knows the player. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the incident of crossing up his catcher Cesar Salazar in September has had on his market. But if the Orioles, who have been hyper active this winter, add Valdez … their chances of a deep postseason run will become even more realistic.

Brent Suter drawing interest

Free-agent reliever Brent Suter is drawing interest from several teams and evaluating each situation, sources say.

Suter, 36, had his $3 million club option declined by the Cincinnati Reds and remains unsigned. He’s been a dependable left-handed option for years, though he posted a 4.52 ERA this past season. Still, he’s universally loved in clubhouses, and is only a year removed from posting a 3.15 ERA in 47 appearances.

Yankees shouldn't be done

N.Y. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and team owner Hal Steinbrenner announce team's hair | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

Despite reports of an impasse or he could play elsewhere next season, a reunion between Cody Bellinger and the Yankees always felt inevitable. He’s now back on a five-year, $162.5 million contract that includes $85 million in the first two seasons and opt outs after years two and three.

And the Yankees shouldn’t be done.

Freddy Peralta felt like a great fit in the rotation before he was traded to the Mets. The Yankees should continue exploring the market for rotation help with injuries set to impact the unit early in the season and should leave no stone unturned on the trade or free-agent markets.