What Max Clark having more chains than hits says about MLB's next generation of stars

Max Clark is just 21 years old. He was born in 2004, and grew up watching the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. What Clark has in common with all three of those stars is the unquestioned swag and on-field flair. What he has yet to accomplish is, well, much of anything. Clark is a top prospect in the Tigers system and projected to one day join that upper echelon of MLB stars. But he hasn't done that just yet, which rubs some MLB old heads the wrong way.

It doesn't help that Clark is just 2-for-16 in MLB spring training so far this season. There's no denying Clark has a long way to go in his development, and there's little-to-no chance he starts the season with the Tigers. That hasn't stopped some pundits from piling on the former first-round pick.

Inside the Max Clark argument and why MLB fans took issue

The entire argument around whether Clark should take the field in that sort of bling has to do with whether he's earned the right to do so just yet. Unlike Acuña Jr., Soto and Harper – some of whom are just a few years older than Clark – the Tigers prospect is awaiting his promotion, rather than one of MLB's best outfielders. He has a long way to go, and Clark would be the first person to admit as much. But when it comes to showcasing his personality on the field, this is where Clark (and those of a similar mind) take issue. It's well within the league rulebook to wear jewelry during games. They know the risk, such as losing a fly ball in the sun or ruining those gorgeous chains.

"I don't care what they have to say, to be completely honest with you. People don't know me," Clark wrote. "There's a lot of people out there that will do anything for some monetary clicks. I've been dealing with this since I was 15. It's a part of this game. It's a part of this process. And it's only going to get worse, obviously."

Good on Clark for standing up for himself. He also has a rather shocking understanding of the baseball reporting industry, too. He's right. Any time Clark makes a mistake, even in spring training, the above photo is going to make the rounds. For example, Clark failed to catch two fly balls in a spring game against the Atlanta Braves, and you can see those chains shining in the sun in the process.

Should the Tigers be concerned about Max Clark's chains in the outfield?

The Tigers don't have reason to worry until Clark's bling impacts his on-field performance. Yes, Clark made a couple of errors in spring training games that could've been easily avoided. I'm guessing they addressed those with him in the moment, as most teams do. AJ Hinch is not shy when it comes to calling players of all ages and backgrounds into his office for a talking to.

But for now, Clark is far from a household name among MLB fans. His generation – and the MLB stars of the future – are bound to take their on-field garb to new extremes. It'll likely come with a trial run, and some mistakes. Young players must be allowed to make those mistakes, though, especially in the minor leagues. That's what the player development department and minor-league coaching staffs are for, no?

Clark was a first-round pick for a reason. Sure, his spring training stats aren't great, but his minor-league numbers suggest this isn't a major issue for him. Clark has always been the same dude. He puts his personality on display more than most young stars. As long as he backs that up with a strong performance when he's eventually called up, the Tigers won't care.

MLB's next generation of stars will be more outspoken than ever before

Clark is nothing more than a representation of his generation. If he's productive, he'll inspire those who come after him to wear chains and jewelry on the field. Is there any better way to showcase your swag than on a diving catch or walk-off home run? I think not, and if Clark adds a bat flip to his arsenal the old guard of baseball fans will have to clutch their own pearls.

There is nothing more MLB spring training than an overreaction to on-field garb. Clark is at least one full season away from the bigs and he's already making headlines for what some might consider the wrong reasons. But, to flip that on its head, the Tigers knew exactly what they were getting into with Clark. If he plays up to par of a top-100 prospect – that is an All-Star caliber player – then Tigers fans will be among his most staunch defenders. Clark seems to get that.

"Obviously, I'm going to get more flack just because of the way I dress, but at the end of the day, I know I'm a baller, I know I'm a gamer, and that's what everybody else here knows. That's why I was drafted where I was," Clark added about his attire.

As the old adage goes, some things change while others stay the same. Clark's chains rub some fans the wrong way. The best way to quell those concerns is to play like the five-tool outfielder Detroit thinks he can be.