When does the World Baseball Classic start? Full schedule, times and more

It's been a long three years, but the World Baseball Classic is finally back.

The 2023 edition had everybody buzzing, with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout deciding an electric final between Japan and the United States. What began as a relative afterthought on the sport's calendar becamea must-see event that everybody wanted to be a part of. And now, just about everyone will, as 2026 brings by far the most talent the WBC has ever seen (no matter how hard various insurance companiesmight try to prove otherwise).

You won't want to miss a single pitch. And that's why we're here to help, with the full WBC schedule as well as start times and how to watch every game in the States.

When does WBC baseball start?

The first game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, asfeature Chinese Taipei and Australia will open up Pool C at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The tournament will run through the championship game on Tuesday, March 17.

The U.S. will play its first game of the WBC on Friday, March 6, with a Pool B opener against Brazil at 8 p.m. ET at Daikin Park in Houston.

2026 World Baseball Classic format

If you've watched the FIFA World Cup or any other sort of international tournament, you'll likely be familiar with how the WBC is organized. The competition is divided between two stages: First comes pool play, with eight teams advancing to the single-elimination knockout rounds.

Pool play

20 teams in all qualified for the World Baseball Classic this year, and those 20 have been divided into four pools of five teams each. Each team will play the other four teams in its pool exactly once, round-robin style, with the top two teams in each pool then advancing to the knockout rounds. The four pools are below; Team USA is in Pool B, along with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil.

Pool A (San Juan, PR)

Puerto Rico

Cuba

Canada

Panama

Colombia

Pool B (Houston, Tex.)

United States

Mexico

Italy

Great Britain

Brazil

Pool C (Tokyo, Japan)

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Czechia

Chinese Taipei

Pool D (Miami, Fla.)

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Netherlands

Israel

Nicaragua

Knockout stage

From there, the top two finishers in each of the four pools will move on to the knockout rounds, which begin with the quarterfinals on March 13-14. From there, it's good, old-fashioned single-elimination baseball, from the semifinals on March 15-16 through to the championship game on March 17.

Full 2026 World Baseball Classic schedule (all times Eastern)

March 4

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, FS1

March 5

5 a.m.: Czechia vs. Korea, FS1

10 p.m.: Australia vs. Czechia, FS1

March 6

5 a.m.: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1

11 a.m.: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi

1 p.m.: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1

6 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2

8 p.m.: USA vs. Brazil, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia, FS2

March 7

5 a.m.: Korea vs. Japan, FS1

11 a.m.: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2

12 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App

6 p.m.: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2

8 p.m.: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea, FS2

March 8

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Japan, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX

1 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi

7 p.m.: Panama vs. Canada, FS2

8 p.m.: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1

March 9

6 a.m.: Korea vs. Australia, FS1

12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi

7 p.m.: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2

8 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, FOX

March 10

6 a.m.: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App

7 p.m.: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi

9 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1

March 11

3 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2

7 p.m.: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi

8 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1

March 13

6:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1 (runner-up Pool C vs. winner Pool D), FS2

8 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2 (runner-up Pool A vs. winner Pool B), FOX

March 14

3 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3 (runner-up Pool B vs. winner Pool A), FS1

9 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4 (runner-up Pool D vs. winner Pool C), FOX

March 15

8 p.m.: Semifinal 1, FS1

March 16

8 p.m.: Semifinal 2, FS1

March 17

8 p.m.: Final, FOX

How to watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Every WBC game will be broadcast in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks.

Dates: Wednesday, March 4-Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 4-Tuesday, March 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports

FOX Sports Streaming: FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One

FOX holds U.S. broadcast rights for every World Baseball Classic game this year, with games spread across FOX proper, FS1 and FS2. (Most of Team USA's games will be carried on FOX, although the final pool play game against Italy which will air on FS1.) You can also stream all the action on FOX Sports Go and the FOX Sports app with a valid cable subscription.

For those looking to stream the tournament, you can do so on the FOX Sports app by entering a cable log-in. If you don't have a cable log-in, worry not: You can also stream FOX, FS1 and FS2 through live-streaming options like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, and Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.