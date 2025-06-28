Where Phillies stars rank after first phase of MLB All-Star voting

The Philadelphia Phillies are a half-game behind New York in a competitive race for first place in the NL East. Right now, momentum favors the Phillies, a team with a deep rotation and plenty of veteran talent in the lineup. That shows up in the first phase of All-Star voting, with several Phils in the hunt for a spot on the National League roster.

Here are the full voting results:

Full Results from Phase 1 of MLB All-Star Voting pic.twitter.com/kHiinW9pNE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2025

Unfortunately for the Phillies, there's a lot of talent in the National League right now. For various reasons, be it injuries or otherwise, it doesn't seem like Philadelphia will get a starter when all is said and done. That said, there are a few Phillies in that third or fourth-place range and with strong odds of cracking the final roster, even if it's as a depth piece.

J.T. Realmuto ranks third in All-Star voting for NL catchers

J.T. Realmuto was expected to cede more of his defensive duties this season, but that has not really come to pass. He remains one of the very best catchers in MLB — a framing wizard behind home plate with incredible backstop skills and a lightning-quick pop time. A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, there's no reason to think Realmuto can't (or shouldn't) add one of each in 2025.

He has struggled a bit at the plate relative to his high standards, with a .661 OPS and five home runs in 246 at-bats, but Realmuto is still essential to Philadelphia's status as a contender. He ranks third in voting (744,698) behind Los Angeles' Will Smith (3,428,856) and Chicago's Carson Kelly (1,183,100). It's hard to argue with either player trumping Realmuto for a starting spot right now.

Bryce Harper ranks third in All-Star voting for NL first basemen

Bryce Harper missed a decent chunk of games with a wrist injury and his production has not quite lived up to his lofty MVP heights of yore. Still, with an .814 OPS and nine home runs in 203 at-bats, Harper's numbers are still stronger than most at his position. He's a plus defender at first and, to be frank, there's a certain benefit of the doubt afforded to a player of Harper's stature, whose bat can change the trajectory of a game at a moment's notice.

He's currently third in All-Star voting (771,593) at his position, however, trailing a couple of the absolute best hitters in MLB baseball right now — Los Angeles' Freddie Freeman (3,392,751) and New York's Pete Alonso (2,186,338). This is probably the correct order, but also, can we please put an injunction on Dodgers fans voting for these awards. For everyone's sake.

Bryson Stott ranks sixth in All-Star voting for NL second basemen

Bryson Stott was always a long shot for All-Star honors. He bad has cooled down considerably after a hot start to the season and the glove, while excellent, is not nearly good enough to vault him over the more prominent names at his position. Arizona's Ketel Marte (2,534,002) and Los Angeles' Tommy Edman (1,868,693) lead the pack. Edman's not not deserving, but these voting splits are getting a bit ridiculous for the Dodgers. Just saying.

Alec Bohm ranks fourth in All-Star voting for NL third basemen

I remember when Alec Bohm was the worst hitter of all time in March and April, so this is a real testament to him. Bohm is fourth in voting (741,485) and he's not going to catch either San Diego's Manny Machado (2,495,554) or Los Angeles' Max Muncy (1,665,829) in first or second, respectively, but Bohm is hitting .280 with a .710 OPS and seven home runs. He's swinging out of his shoes less and picking up those signature extra-base hits.

Trea Turner ranks fourth in All-Star voting for NL shortstops

This is just an unfortunate year for Trea Turner's All-Star hopes. Turner has been one of the best all-around offensive players in MLB of late, boasting a .295 average and a .790 OPS with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases. He doesn't hit for power like he used to, but Turner's contact rate and .350 OBP are mighty impressive. Sure, he's broadly on the decline defensively, but he's making fewer errors than he was a year ago.

You just can't compete with Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts or Elly De La Cruz. What am I gonna do? Sit here and say Turner should be third? Second? It's just not true.

Kyle Schwarber ranks third in All-Star voting for NL designated hitters

Kyle Schwarber was cruising to a top-two finish here until the Giants traded for Rafael Devers. Now Schwarber sits third (920,003), with Devers (1,362) in second and Shohei Ohtani (3,967,668) very predictably in first base. Of course Ohtani is the "correct" choice at No. 1, but Schwarber's numbers stack up well with Devers. He has a higher OPS and more home runs. Devers has the better average and more RBI. That one is a coin flip. I'll leave it to the respective fanbases to hash that one out.

Nick Castellanos ranks 10th in All-Star voting for NL outfielders

At least the Phillies get one on the list. Outfield has been a sore spot on the Phillies roster for years now. Castellanos has earned his consideration at the plate (.756 OPS, eight home runs), but it's hard to put him over any of the six names in the running for a starting spot. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuña Jr., Andy Pages and Juan Soto is a pretty airtight list of frontrunners.