Full list of MLB All-Star voting leaders after first phase: Judge, Ohtani locked as starters

The first phase of voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is now completed and we have the leaders from both the American League and National League, giving us the finalists to move into phase two. What's worth noting is that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani came out as the leading vote-getters in the first phase, which automatically earns them the starting nod for the AL and NL, respectively.

For the rest of the top vote-getters in the first phase, they will now move on and go head-to-head on the voting block. The winner from phase two, which goes from Monday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 2, will then get to start the MLB All-Star Game. However, it's also worth noting that Judge already claiming one outfield spot in the AL means that there will only be four other finalists instead of five. Similarly, there won't be another DH vote in the NL with Ohtani's spot already secured.

Now that we have the particulars out of the way, though, let's dive into the voting results and see who the finalists are, as well as briefly touching on some of the players who might've been snubbed just a bit by the first phase of All-Star voting.

Full American League All-Star voting leaders and finalists

Catcher

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Cal Raleigh (Mariners) 3,040,594 2. Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays) 1,210,173

There's good reason that Cal Raleigh blew away the rest of the American League catchers as he has inserted himself meaningfully into the AL MVP race with Judge. Meanwhile, it was anyone's guess about the second catcher finalist, but Alejandro Kirk has been arguably the best defensive catcher in baseball while also hitting .313 on the season. There's no reason to really split hairs, but Dillon Dingler of the Tigers, who finished third in the voting, had a case with Kirk as well.

First Baseman

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) 2,089,666 2. Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees) 1,588,603

It's an AL East affair at first base with Vladdy and Goldschmidt emerging as the finalists. With their combination of star power and markets, that's of no surprise. However, it does feel like a slight slight to Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda, who has been on a tear this season, but came up just short in third place, albeit still 200,000+ votes behind Goldschmidt.

Second Basemen

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Gleyber Torres (Tigers) 1,981,665 2. Jackson Holliday (Orioles) 1,302,186

Astros fans are probably a bit hurt by this one with Jose Altuve not getting in as a finalist from the first phase (he finished third). However, the resurgent Gleyber Torres now that he's with Detroit has been fully deserving. While Jackson Holliday has been a bit hot or cold, it's nice to see some fanfare around the young star to get the former No. 1 overall prospect in baseball into the final phase.

Third Baseman

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Jose Ramirez (Guardians) 2,777,085 2. Alex Bregman (Red Sox) 934,133

Talk about a wide gap, but deservedly so, Jose Ramirez is nearly 2 million votes ahead of Alex Bregman, a massive gap between first and second place in the voting. Bregman is interesting given that he's been on the IL for more than a month now with a quad injury, but his stellar output and star power prior to the injury certainly did a good bit of the heavy lifting to get him out of phase one. Zach McKinstry for the Tigers, however, made it interesting in third place and just roughly 75,000 votes behind.

Shortstop

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Jacob Wilson (Athletics) 1,801,528 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) 1,306,825

The breakouts season for A's rookie Jacob Wilson getting rewarded as the leading AL shortstop vote-getter from phase one is awesome to see. I was honestly a bit worried that, even though Bobby Witt Jr. has continued to be stellar, he might overtake Wilson undeservingly based on the numbers. However, one could argue that Witt didn't deserve to be there as Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena missed out while being an emerging superstar in Houston this season.

Designated Hitter

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles) 1,762,125 2. Ben Rice (Yankees) 674,120

This might be the vote I have the biggest gripe with in the American League, though that has noting to do with O'Hearn in the midst of the best season of his career. Ben Rice getting the not by just about 25,000 votes over Brent Rooker in third place feels like a clear Yankees bias moment. Rooker has simply been better, point blank.

Outfielders

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Aaron Judge (Yankees) 4,012,983 2. Riley Greene (Tigers) 2,332,378 3. Javier Baez (Tigers) 1,585,554 4. Mike Trout (Angels) 1,383,606 5. Steven Kwan (Guardians) 1,207,419

Judge is the only player in either the AL or NL to clear 4 million votes in the first phase, which speaks to how dominant he's been. The rest of this group is certainly deserving of their spots as well, even if Mike Trout isn't the player he once was after years of injuries. The one complaint to make would be Byron Buxton of the Twins (eighth in the voting) somehow not cracking the Top 5.

Full National League All-Star voting leaders and finalists

Catcher

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Will Smith (Dodgers) 3,428,856 2. Carson Kelly (Cubs) 1,183,100

Anyone who has an issue with this is just being an undeniable homer or lying to themselves (or both). Will Smith and Carson Kelly have clearly been the two best National League catchers to this point in the season, and the voting certainly reflected that with the next closest player being J.T. Realmuto with 400,000+ fewer votes than the Cubs catcher received.

First Baseman

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) 3,392,751 2. Pete Alonso (Mets) 2,186,338

It was always going to be a heated race to see if Pete Alonso would beat out Freddie Freeman and, to another degree, if Bryce Harper would be able to crash the party. Ultimately, he wasn't all that close, sitting more than 1.3 million votes behind the Polar Bear. Though it's inconsequential, it is a bit surprising that Braves first baseman Matt Olson received only 408,210 votes and came in only at fifth in the voting.

Second Baseman

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) 2,534,002 2. Tommy Edman (Dodgers) 1,868,693

Even though he's another player who has missed time this season, the numbers Ketel Marte has still put up are wholly deserving of getting the top nod in the NL at second base. One of several instances of Dodgers bias follows, though, as Tommy Edman hasn't been nearly the player that he was for LA in the postseason a year ago so far in the 2025 campaign, posting just a .732 OPS thus far.

Third Baseman

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Manny Machado (Padres) 2,495,554 2. Max Muncy (Dodgers) 1,665,829

Manny Machado has been the clear pick for third base in the National League, but we have another instance of team bias right behind him with Max Muncy making it in as a finalist and somehow clearing 1 million votes, much less 1.6 million! Not that I'm anti-Dodgers, but it's a bit weird to have a guy hitting .250 with a good-not-great .829 OPS made it over Eugenio Suarez, who has hit a blistering 25 bombs already this season, more than double Muncy, with a similar average but a much higher OPS.

Shortstop

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Francisco Lindor (Mets) 2,296,443 2. Mookie Betts (Dodgers) 2,094,921

It's always going to be difficult to argue the merits of two phenomenal players like Lindor and Betts and, frankly, it would be more fun if we could get three finalists for the NL shortstop spot. Having said that, Reds sensation Elly De La Cruz not being a finalist just feels wrong at this point. The guy has an .862 OPS with 18 bombs, 17 additional extra-base hits, 55 RBI and 21 stolen bases. If that's not All-Star caliber, I might not know what that term means.

Designated Hitter

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) 3,967,668

What more is there to say about Shohei Ohtani at this point, but the voters got it right by making him the runaway winner for the DH. Despite the fact that Rafael Devers came over to the NL and carried his previous AL All-Star votes, he still finished more than 2.6 million votes behind Ohtani in the first phase.

Outfielders

Player (Team) Number of Votes 1. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) 3,021,265 2. Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers) 2,343,058 3. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) 1,888,867 4. Kyle Tucker (Cubs) 1,794,776 5. Andy Pages (Dodgers) 1,789,553 6. Juan Soto (Mets) 1,490,489

Given the star power of the outfielders in the National League, there were always going to be some tough cuts made from the finalist. Having said that, the Dodgers bias is back with Hernandez and Pages making it over the likes of Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis Jr. and even (or especially) James Wood. I'd take all of them over the LA duo, despite both Hernandez and Pages still having admirable campaigns to this point. Also, shouts out to PCA for truly being recognized as a star, and Acuña for being so hot once he debuted midway through the first half that him finishing third in voting still doesn't look all that crazy.