White Sox pick up a rare win by dropping the hammer on Ketel Marte hate

The Chicago White Sox are bringing down the hammer on the fan who hurled awful comments directed at Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte. The 31-year-old was distraught on Tuesday night, when a fan at Rate Field taunted him, making remarks about Marte's late mother. On Wednesday, the White Sox told ESPN that they have banned the fan from their ballpark. They also plan to have a message for Marte prior to the game.

Marte was in tears during his seventh-inning plate appearance after he heard degrading remarks about his mother Elpidia Valdez, who died in a car accident in 2017. Marte declined to address the media following Tuesday night's game against the White Sox.

The fan, identified as a 22-year-old male, has been banned indefinitely. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also heard the comments made by the fan and took action, getting security to eject the fan from the game. "According to a source familiar with the situation, the fan was remorseful for his actions, admitting to his inappropriate comments," per ESPN.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

White Sox did the right thing by siding with Ketel Marte

There is no room for this anywhere in life let alone in a family environment at a baseball game. The White Sox also plan to present a special message to Marte during Wednesday's series finale in Chicago.

The White Sox plan to have a message for Ketel Marte placed on their outfield video boards before his first at-bat in today’s game — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) June 25, 2025

Not only did Marte's manager stand up for him as Marte's teammate Geraldo Perdomo demanded that the league do something about these types of incidents with fans. "That can't happen," the Diamondbacks shortstop said. "We can't continue to do that s--- here in MLB."

Ketel Marte situation is just one example of poor fan behavior in MLB ballparks

Torey Lovullo said more of the same, coming to the defense of Marte and giving a bit more insight into what MLB players go through on a daily basis.

“It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty, and fans go too far. I love my players, and I’m going to protect them," Lovullo said. “I’ve known Ketel for nine years, and he’s had some unbelievably great moments and some hardships, as well. Some really, really tough moments in his life, and I know those. At the end of the day, we’re human beings and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.”

MLB has also banned the fan from all 30 ballparks around the league.

Good on the league and the White Sox. There should be zero tolerance toward this behavior.