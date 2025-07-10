Why DJ LeMahieu's dream homecoming makes less sense than fans think

We’ve all heard that famous question: “Who says you can’t go home?”

Well, former New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu could probably go home and rejoin the Colorado Rockies. The issue is that such a move makes no sense for either side, even after the Yankees designated LeMahieu for assignment on Wednesday.

Everyone, even LeMahieu, agrees that the three-time All-Star will likely never regain his old form. LeMahieu, who turns 37 on Sunday, admitted to the Yankees that playing third base is too physically demanding at this point in his career.

The Yankees ended the LeMahieu era after he recorded a .266 average, two homers and 12 RBI in 45 games. While those aren’t necessarily bad numbers, the lack of power hitting (his .674 OPS is well below his career .759) and severe limitations in the field didn’t work for a team that still believes they can win the World Series.

On its own, the thought of moving from a second-place Yankees team to a Rockies team flirting with the fewest victories over a 162-game season isn’t exactly an appealing one. Imagine doing so voluntarily in what could be your final season. Then again, LeMahieu seems to want to continue his MLB career, and nowhere is the bar lower than Colorado.

Should the Colorado Rockies sign DJ LeMahieu?

Seriously, why should the Rockies pursue LeMahieu even if he wants to play in Colorado again? LeMahieu left the Rockies following the 2018 season, completing a seven-year stretch where he hit .299 with 345 RBI and a .760 OPS and accrued 16.6 bWAR. A generation of Rockies fans who actually remember winning seasons and meaningful August games will forever appreciate LeMahieu’s contributions to two playoff teams.

That doesn’t mean LeMahieu needs to close the season in Colorado. It’s still too early to know if a contender considers adding LeMahieu as a veteran backup who can play first or second base in a pinch. Would anyone honestly be surprised if the Houston Astros or Los Angeles Dodgers added LeMahieu on a Minor League deal, just as a flyer? That’s assuming that LeMahieu would accept a Minor League deal, but that’s a conversation for another day.)

If the Rockies want to make the most of an embarrassing 2025 campaign, the best thing they can do is fully focus on the future. Colorado should play as many young players as it can to see who, if anyone, can maybe serve as the foundation for this team moving forward.

Sure, it’d be nice to see LeMahieu wear the Rockies uniform again, and maybe that’ll happen next season. For now, though, both sides should respectfully stay far away.