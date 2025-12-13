Why Luis Robert remains in demand, and what it will take to land him in a trade

After a hot start, the MLB trade market has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, as some of this offseason's best free agents have come off the board over the last few days. One player recently mentioned a good amount in rumors, though, is Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

It might seem weird to some that Robert, a player making $20 million with an 85 OPS+ since the start of 2024, is being discussed in trade rumors, but the fact of the matter is that he is in demand — and there's a good chance he'll be wearing another uniform by Opening Day. Here's why teams might want him and what teams figure to express interest.

Why Luis Robert Jr. remains in demand

Luis Robert Jr.'s upside is impossible to ignore

First and foremost, this comes down to upside. Robert has always been supremely talented ever since he debuted in 2020. He's had his ups and downs throughout his career, but in 2023, we saw the kind of player Robert could be.

He played in 145 games and slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 80 RBI. He even stole 20 bases while playing high-end center field defense. He was worth 4.9 fWAR, tying him for 17th among qualified position players, ahead of guys like Jose Ramirez and Ketel Marte.

He hasn't gotten to this level since, but again, the talent is undeniable. He has five tools, and a change of scenery could help unlock what we've already seen from him. Teams love upside, and you'd be hard-pressed to find an outfielder realistically attainable with more of it than Robert.

Center field defense is something every team can use

Chicago White Sox v. Toronto Blue Jays | Colton Hall/GettyImages

Not only is Robert's offensive upside extremely high, but he's a very good defensive center fielder as well. Robert recorded seven outs above average in 2025, tying him for 12th among qualified center fielders and placing him in the 93rd percentile per Baseball Savant.

Defense at any position is valuable, but center field defense is coveted around the league. Finding a quality defensive center fielder might not be too difficult, but finding one who can do the things Robert can at the plate and on the base paths is very difficult. Usually you have to make big sacrifices offensively to get this sort of value with the glove, but Robert offers the potential for both.

Right-handed outfielders are hard to find

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Robert has a very high offensive ceiling while also being consistently reliable in the field, but something that makes him even more desirable is the fact that he's a right-handed hitter. To put it simply, there just aren't many right-handed-hitting outfielders available.

Both Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, the best outfielders available by far in free agency, are left-handed hitters. Even trade candidates like Jarren Duran, Steven Kwan and Brendan Donovan are all left-handed hitters. The best right-handed hitting outfielder in free agency is probably Harrison Bader, an elite defender who has had his ups and downs at the plate to put it mildly. On the trade market, assuming Byron Buxton doesn't get move, Robert could very well be the best option.

The lack of right-handed-hitting outfielders is what made one year of Taylor Ward worth four years of Grayson Rodriguez in the Baltimore Orioles' mind. If a team is looking for a right-handed-hitting outfielder, Robert is as enticing an option as there is.

What potential Luis Robert Jr. suitors might part with

Chicago White Sox v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

Robert figures to have several interested suitors, but given his durability concerns, how he's hit the past couple of seasons and his $20 million contract, the White Sox can't realistically ask for too much. Still, the lack of other options makes it so that the team that acquires him will have to part with something of note. Here's a look at a player the White Sox might demand from some of Robert's potential suitors.

New York Mets

The New York Mets already had a need in center field, and their trade of Brandon Nimmo created another outfield vacancy. Robert fits David Stearns' desire to improve their defense, and can help bolster the lower third of the order with his bat.

White Sox target: Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos is a player the White Sox were reportedly interested in at last year's trade deadline, and with the Mets' signing of Jorge Polanco, he becomes even more expendable. Vientos looked like a cornerstone player in 2024, when he hit 27 home runs and was one of their best hitters in the postseason, but he took massive steps back at the plate and in the field in 2025. We've seen Vientos hit at the big-league level and he has enough years of cheap club control to believe the White Sox would want him in a Robert deal.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies would probably like to just re-sign Bader to play center field, but if they fail to do so, a trade of Robert, a player they've been linked to in the past, shouldn't be ruled out.

White Sox target: Moises Chace (PHI No. 8 prospect)

The Phillies don't have many prospects nearing the Majors (outside of guys like Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford who they won't trade for Robert). But Moises Chace is an intriguing pitching prospect who might debut sometime this season: Command has been an issue for Chace, but he has tremendous strikeout stuff, headlined by a fastball that tops out in the upper 90s.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants can choose to play Jung Hoo Lee in center field, but even if they do, they're still an outfielder short. Robert would fix that. He could improve the bottom of their order, while playing elite defense in one of the biggest outfields in the sport.

White Sox target: Hayden Birdsong

Hayden Birdsong, a pitcher who has parts of two seasons of big league experience, can be a nice fit for the White Sox in a Robert deal. Birdsong profiles as a back-end starter who can be a big part of the White Sox's plans for the better part of the next half-decade. Birdsong and a mid-tier prospect would make a lot of sense.