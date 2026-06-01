Why MLB's best team, the Atlanta Braves, needs to be taken with a grain of salt

Their dominant road performance and elite pitching contrast with past teams that faltered in the postseason despite similar records.

The Atlanta Braves hold baseball's best record at 40-20, but history shows teams that reach this mark rarely win championships.

The Atlanta Braves are 40-20. Best record in baseball. Chris Sale is healthy and leading a rotation with the best ERA in the league. The run differential sits at plus-109. They are 23-10 on the road, which is the kind of split that does not happen by accident.

None of that is in dispute. The Braves are legitimate. But legitimate and inevitable are different things, and the data behind this particular record tells a story Atlanta fans are not going to love.

The first-to-40 problem

The Braves are the first National League team to reach 40 wins in 2026. Over the last four seasons, eight teams held that same distinction. One per league, per year. Not one of them won the World Series.

American League at 40 wins 2022-2025

Year Team Record at 40 W Final Record Postseason 2022 Yankees 40-15 99-63 Lost ALCS 2023 Rays 40-18 99-63 Lost ALCS 2024 Yankees 40-19 94-68 Lost World Series 2025 Tigers 40-21 87-75 Lost ALDS

National League at 40 wins 2022-2025

Year Team Record at 40 W Final Record Postseason 2022 Mets 40-22 101-61 Lost Wild Card 2023 Braves 40-24 104-58 Lost NLDS 2024 Phillies 40-18 95-67 Lost NLDS 2025 Mets 40-24 83-79 Lost Wild Card

Eight teams. Eight exits. The closest any of them got was the 2024 Yankees, who made it to Game 5 of the World Series before Los Angeles closed it out. The rest did not get that far.

Here is who actually won:

Year World Series Winner First to 40 2022 Astros No 2023 Rangers No 2024 Dodgers No 2025 Dodgers No

Four champions. None of them were the first team to 40 wins in their league. Two of them won as Wild Card teams.

Baseball's expanded postseason explains most of this. When a Wild Card club can ride a hot starter for three games and advance, early-season record stops predicting October outcomes. First place earns home field. It does not earn anything else.

The Braves have lived this already

Atlanta is not reading this pattern from a distance. They are in it for the second time in three years.

In 2023 the Braves were the first NL team to 40 wins. They kept going. They finished 104-58, the best record in baseball, and lost the NLDS to a Philadelphia team that finished 14 games behind them in the standings. The team with the most wins in baseball went home in the first round.

The 2025 season was a different kind of pain: 76-86, fourth in the NL East, nowhere near this conversation.

Now they are back. Same city, same uniforms, same position at the top of the standings. The organization has done real work to get here. Sale is the ace, the rotation is deep, the road record is elite.

And the only thing the 2026 Braves share with the 2023 version of themselves is the belief that being the best team in baseball in June means something in October.

The one comparison that actually matters

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the last 20 seasons, five teams have passed through exactly 40-20. One won the World Series. That was the 2023 Texas Rangers, the same team that eliminated the Rays in the Wild Card round and ended the Braves' season three years ago.

Texas finished that year at 90-72. They missed the division title. They entered October as a Wild Card team and won the whole thing.

The comparison to the 2026 Braves goes deeper than the record. Both teams were built around a dominant ace. The Rangers had Nathan Eovaldi anchoring a staff that held opponents to a 3.63 ERA through 60 games. The Braves have Sale, whose rotation has posted a 3.13 ERA over the same stretch. Both teams were outstanding on the road; Texas went 19-12 away from home through game 60, Atlanta is 23-9.

The difference is in how they scored. The Rangers were a machine at the plate, hitting .279 as a team with 200 walks and a +155 run differential through 60 games. They won by volume. The 2026 Braves hit .260 and carry a +109 run differential. They win by limiting damage. Both teams dominated blowouts. Texas went 20-7 in games decided by five or more runs, Atlanta is 18-5. Neither team won the close games at a rate that held up.

Same record. Same position. Completely different DNA. Texas won it all. Atlanta watched.

The rest of the NL picture

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Braves are not the only team worth watching, and that is part of the problem.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West at 38-21 with the best run differential in baseball at +129. Their expected win-loss record is 43-16, meaning they have been five games unlucky so far. The one-run bounces have not gone their way. The pitching has been dominant, the offense has been dominant, and the actual record still does not reflect either. If the Dodgers start playing anywhere close to what the underlying numbers say they should, the NL race looks completely different.

In the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays are 36-20 with an expected win-loss of 30-26 and a 9-1 record in one-run games. They are 21-6 at home and 15-14 on the road. Their run differential of +19 projects to roughly an 87-win pace. The Rays are very good at winning close games at home. Both of those things tend to regress. It is worth noting that the 2023 Rays were the first AL team to 40 wins at 40-18, won 99 games, and were eliminated in the Wild Card round by Texas.

What it means for Atlanta

The Braves are real. The record is legitimate. The Sale-led rotation is as good as advertised and the road numbers back up everything the win column says.

But in a postseason structure where the Rangers can win 90 games and a championship, and the Dodgers can win back-to-back titles, the regular season is a qualifier, not a predictor. The 2023 Braves won 104 games and learned that the hard way.

The 2026 Braves are 40-20. So were the 2023 Rangers. One of those teams won the World Series. Draw from it what you will.

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