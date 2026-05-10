Why MLB teams are wearing pink on Mother's Day: A day where baseball is secondary

Each ballpark will feature commemorative videos and logos, making the second Sunday in May a key moment for players and fans alike.

The tradition began in 2006 and includes special bats, gloves, and uniform decals this year, though hats are no longer used.

Baseball is all about tradition, and one tradition that seems to always be at the forefront is Mother's Day. Yes, just about every other major sport in the US celebrates the Sunday because, well, the mothers are the ones that helped bring each respective league its top players. But MLB has a tradition that goes a step further. Notice the pink gear – bats, gloves, cleats – on players on this special Sunday? Well, it’s one way players honor their mothers on game day. There’s more to it than just the pink accessories though.

It’s also a way for MLB to honor breast cancer awareness. It’s been going on since 2006 and become a significant day of recognition in baseball. Here’s why Mother’s Day is a big deal in MLB.

Why MLB players aren't wearing Mother's Day hats in 2026

Each MLB ballpark will have special Mother’s Day in-game videos

On-field personnel will have special breast cancer awareness decals on uniforms

Players are allowed to use special pink bats

Commemorative base jewels and lineup cards featuring special Mother’s Day/breast cancer awareness logos

The use of hats in MLB as part of the Mother’s Day gear is a thing of the past – 2024 to be exact. That said, there are an abundance of ways players, managers and even fans will cherish the day dedicated to baseball and mothers. MLB is still doing their part in honoring a tradition that’s become a staple in the lengthy baseball season. Though players won’t have specialized hats, they’ll still be able to have customized gear that will commemorate the day.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) wears Mother's Day colors cleats prior to an at bat against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With the uniforms, teams will have specialized gear, including the breast cancer logos on jerseys, pink socks from the company Stance as well as pink wristbands and gloves from Franklin. It’s just a small but recognizable way for players to have a fun way to break up the season, while making an impact.

MLB's long history celebrating Mother's Day

MLB has been celebrating Mother’s Day with specialized gear and moments in the game for two decades now. It’s something that isn’t just another day in the baseball season, but rather a day for players and fans to cherish their mothers. More than just honoring mothers, though, Mother’s Day celebrations across MLB is about bringing awareness to breast cancer.

It’s an initiative that partners with Susan G. Komen to bring commemorative gear on game days. Breast cancer awareness month is in October, but MLB’s season technically ends in September with the postseason starting in October. Celebrating it on Mother’s Day is a way all MLB teams get a chance to honor their mothers and people fighting breast cancer.

A message honoring Mothers Day and breast cancer awareness is displayed on the scoreboards before the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since MLB has had a marquee day to celebrate both Mother’s Day and breast cancer awareness, there have been several initiatives over the two-and-a-half decades. In year’s past, they’ve used pink insignia on baseballs and customized hats. Along with that, in year’s past, MLB has used 100 percent of the royalties from Mother’s Day hats and socks to MLB charities.

What MLB does on the second Sunday in May isn’t just about honoring mothers, it’s a way to support women as a whole. What mothers mean to players is invaluable. MLB just tries to do their part in making sure every mother and woman feels special just as the season gets going.

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