MLB Mock Draft 2026: Full first-round projections and competitive balance picks

The Chicago White Sox hit Roch Bottom, and then rebounded. Yes, the White Sox are well within striking distance in the AL Central, but they should still have one eye on the future thanks to the MLB Draft lottery. Back in December at the MLB Winter Meetings, those same White Sox — losers of 100-plus games in three-straight seasons — finally reached paydirt. The ChiSox got their lottery ticket, and his name should be Roch Cholowsky, the UCLA shortstop on a very, very short list to be the No. 1 overall pick come the MLB All-Star Break.

Sure, we gave No. 1 away pretty early in the piece, but you knew that was coming. Beyond Cholowsky, the prospect pool is wide open, as it usually is. The top-10 is loaded with middle infielders and unproven starting pitching, as in the case with draft classes built on hope. These are the most valuable positions in today's game and, thus, they are worth the risk. But don't count out two backstops in Vahn Lackey out of Georgia Tech and Ryder Helfrick of Alabama.

1. Chicago White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 202 pounds

: 202 pounds Age: 21

The 2026 MLB Draft has its Bryce Harper. Its LeBron James (not the other Lebron). Its Cam Newton. Roch Cholowsky was a top-50, two-sport athlete out of Arizona. He went to the same high school that once produced Cody Bellinger. After an impressive freshman season, Cholowsky broke out in his sophomore year with an OPS of 1.190. Cholowsky is considered the best offensive shortstop prospect since Troy Tulowitzki.

The White Sox have a loaded farm system thanks in part to three straight 100-loss seasons. Braden Montgomery is set to be called up any day now. The tide is changing on the south side, with the Sox competing in the lowly AL Central. Cholowsky and his 70-grade power could join Montgomery in the not-so-distant future.

–Mark Powell, FanSided.com

2. Tampa Bay Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian (TX)

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 18

Tampa tends to love MLB-ready prospects, so it wouldn't surprise me if they went for either of the two players immediately after this pick (and they'd certainly jump at the chance for Cholowsky if Chicago goes in a different direction at No. 1 overall). But the Rays also are in desperate need of a foundational player at shortstop in the wake of the Wander Franco disaster, which is why I think they ultimately pay up and take the big swing on Emerson.

There are risks involved in every prep player, and that goes double for a guy coming out of a small high school in Texas. Emerson's plus hit tool has drawn some Kevin McGonigle comps, which is hard not to get excited about — especially from a guy who most scouts think will not just stick but excel at short at the big-league level when all is said and done.

–Chris Landers, FanSided.com

3. Minnesota Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 21 Georgia Tech vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 20

In addition to being a stout defender at a premium position, Vahn Lackey has torn the cover off the ball this season at Georgia Tech and his stock has risen a ton as a result. The Minnesota Twins might not need a catcher with Ryan Jeffers starring at the dish and Eduardo Tait in the farm, Lackey is too good a talent to pass on, assuming Cholowsky and Emerson are, indeed, off the board.

–Zachary Rotman, FanSided.com

4. San Francisco Giants: Jackson Fiora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 20

While most MLB teams settle for the best player available at their slot — or a young player they can afford, for that matter, based on the slot value — the San Francisco Giants get the best of both worlds. Per MLB Pipeline, Fiora is a top-5 draft prospect. The Giants also don't have a single starting pitcher ranked in their top-7 prospects. What gives?

It doesn't help that San Francisco traded Kyle Harrison. As for what Fiora brings to the table the Santa Barbara star has a 70-grade fastball. His combination of side and arm strength makes him a great match for Tony Vitello. Fiora has a number of breaking pitches he can use to get outs, including a hard changeup that is coming along quickly. He's well worth the risk that comes with taking a starting pitcher this early.

–MP

5. Pittsburgh Pirates: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove (MS)

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 207 pounds

: 207 pounds Age: 17

From Paul Skenes over Dylan Crews in 2023 to Konnor Griffin in 2024 and big prep righty Seth Hernandez last year, the Pirates have consistently prioritized ceiling over safety in their first-round picks under Ben Cherington. Which makes sense, when you consider that Bob Nutting's penny-pinching means that the draft is just about their only viable path to acquiring star-level talent.

And there's no doubt that if Booth Jr. clicks, he has star-level talent; the power/speed combination is that tantalizing. The big question, as has so often been the case with drool-worthy athletes before him, is whether he'll hit enough to unlock it. But with the top college players already gone, Pittsburgh takes the gamble.

–CL

6. Kansas City Royals: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep (FL)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 18

Jacob Lombard has some of the most upside in this year’s class thanks to his ridiculous power and speed potential. Lombard is given a 60 grade for his power and a 65 grade for his speed, all while playing the premium position of shortstop — a spot where he certainly looks like a long-term fit. His brother, George, is arguably the top position player prospect in the New York Yankees’ system, and if the Kansas City Royals are lucky enough to grab Jacob, it might not be long before he rises to the top of the Royals’ farm. What I will say, though, is that Lombard won’t be playing shortstop in the majors for Kansas City anytime soon with Bobby Witt Jr. in town.

–ZR

7. Baltimore Orioles: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas (FL)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 18

Majory Stoneman Douglas high school has an elite baseball program. All of Anthony Rizzo, Jesus Luzardo and most recently Roman Anthony went to school at Stoneman Douglas. Rojas has positioned himself well in this class, as he's arguably the best high school arm available. Rojas has a long way to go, but he possesses a 98 mph fastball with late life that can ride a hitter inside. He compliments that with a nasty slider in the mid-80's.

While Rojas won't make his MLB debut for quite some time, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias needs to start investing in young starting pitching. Baltimore has lacked an ace for far too long, minus the one season they had Corbin Burnes under contract. Reversing that trends starts at the development ranks.

–MP

8. Athletics: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 17 Texas A&M at LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

The A's could use some arms, but taking a prep pitcher in the top 10 is always a fraught proposition and the other college pitchers feel like reaches at this spot. So instead, why not take a potentially fast-moving hitter at a position of need in Hacopian, who could slide in at second base or third base in the Majors — the two real question marks remaining in this Athletics lineup?

Hacopian isn't an upside prospect, hit over power without blazing speed. But he's done nothing but barrel the ball up at Texas A&M, and he could blossom into a polished player at a premium position.

9. Atlanta Braves: Sawyer Strosnider, OF, Texas Christian

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 200 pounds

: 200 pounds Age: 20

Sawyer Strosinder has elite power and speed potential, and he’s even flashed an elite on-base ability this season at TCU. It’s rare to see someone who hits for power and runs the bases well while also having the ability to put together consistently strong at-bats, and for the Atlanta Braves to have a shot at him at No. 10 overall, that feels like a dream scenario. Strosnider might not be a pitcher anymore, but there’s a lot to like about him as an outfielder long-term.

–ZR

10. Colorado Rockies: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Age: 21

The Rockies are in the business of taking the best player available, and in this draft, there's a good chance that ends up being Justin Lebron. The Alabama shortstop entered the 2025 calendar year as the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2026 MLB Draft before being (rightly) passed up by his UCLA counterpart. However, Lebron is arguably just as talented at the dish. The only knock on his plate presence is that he tends to chase breaking balls outside the zone, but scouts hope that can be coached out of him.

Lebron has elite power, run, arm and field tools. To put it lightly, there isn't anyone in the Rockies system standing in his way, as this organization needed a reset. Perhaps the duo of Lebron and Ethan Holliday can give them just that.

–MP

11. Washington Nationals: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

Height : 5-9

: 5-9 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

At just 5-foot-9, Burress doesn't look like much getting off the bus. He's a muscle hamster of an athlete, though, one who's done nothing but tear the cover off the ball in college and who has the speed to stick in center as a pro. New lead exec Paul Toboni comes from a Boston front office that prioritized loud tools; Burress' combination of proven production, bat speed and strength at his size should appeal as the Nats look to add pieces around James Wood and CJ Abrams.

–CL

12. Los Angeles Angels: Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Age: 21

If there’s one thing we know about the Los Angeles Angels, it’s that they love to draft prospects who are as close to big-league ready as possible. I don’t know what Eric Becker’s ceiling is, but he hit over .350 with a .452 on-base percentage at the University of Virginia, and might not need too long in the minors before proving to be big-league ready. His power potential or lack thereof limits his ceiling, and Becker isn’t the best athlete, but his hit tool is legit, giving him an incredibly high floor as a MLB starting infielder, even if he can’t stick at shortstop.

–ZR

13. St. Louis Cardinals: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 31 Division I Regional - Creighton vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 210

: 210 Age: 21

It's going to take more than one flyer to replace a catcher like Yadier Molina. That was my explanation to our team of MLB editors when I sent Helfrick, who many pundits and scouts believe will go in the top-10, to the St. Louis Cardinals despite the fact that they have three catchers in their top-7 ranked prospects. First, most catchers end up transitioning to first base, DH or another position in the minor leagues. Second, Helfrick is more advanced defensively than any of these chumps, and he hasn't played a single game of minor-league ball yet.

Helfrick's defensive ability is his strength, as he has a 60-grade arm and 55-grade fielding ability. Helfrick already calls pitches for Arkansas and does a tremendous job handling the pitching staff. While Helfrick still has some work to do at the plate — he pulls most of his home runs and isn't expected to hit for a high average in the majors — he is well worth a flyer at 13.

–MP

14. Miami Marlins: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian (SC)

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Age: 19

With an exciting crop of position players like Kyle Stowers, Jakob Marsee, Owen Caissie, Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards in place, Miami could look to add an arm here as the organization looks to plan for a future beyond both Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara. Bolemon is a big, projectable lefty with a surprisingly deep repertoire for a high schooler, all of which scouts love to dream on.

–CL

15. Arizona Diamondbacks: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Age: 21

This is a risk, but frankly, one that the Arizona Diamondbacks cannot shy away from. Hunter Dietz missed the better part of two years with injuries, but he was healthy during the 2026 season and displayed immense upside at Arkansas. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has struck out 101 batters in 65.2 innings of work, thanks largely to a fastball that can hit the upper 90s and a wipeout slider, both of which were given 60 grades by MLB Pipeline. The Diamondbacks could sorely use pitching, and while Dietz probably needs more time in the minors than most three-year collegiate athletes nowadays because of his injuries, he has the potential to be an impact arm for a long time in the desert.

–ZR

16. Texas Rangers: Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

2026 LSU Archive | Mitchell Scaglione/LSU/GettyImages

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 192 pounds

: 192 pounds Age: 20

Curiel has long been bloomed as a first-round pick in the making, and that vision may finally come to fruition at the All-Star Break. The front end of the Texas Rangers farm system is loaded with infield and starting pitching prospects. While Texas' big-league squad employs Wyatt Langford, their organizational depth is lacking in the outfield. That's where Curiel comes in.

Some scouts have compared Curiel to Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich, with the one key difference his power tool. Yelich made significant strides in that department as he aged, and Curiel has a similar frame without the same stroke. We'll see if he can prove the scouts wrong, too.

–MP

17. Houston Astros: AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight : 195

: 195 Age: 21

A farm system nearly bereft of impact talent could have Houston looking at polished college players who could move through the system quickly. Enter Gracia, who comes with the added benefit of being a lefty who is likely to stick in center field. A rock-solid hitter with a high floor at a premium position is exactly what this organization needs at a critical juncture.

–CL

18. Cincinnati Reds: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 210 pounds

: 210 pounds Age: 21

There might not be a bigger steal in this draft than Cameron Flukey falling to No. 18 overall right in the Cincinnati Reds’ laps. If it weren’t for a ribcage injury, Flukey would probably go in the top 10 in this year’s draft as one of the first two or three pitchers taken. Flukey nearly outdueled Kade Anderson in Game 1 of the 2025 College World Series, and has the stuff to be a viable mid-rotation arm in short order. Adding Flukey to a rotation already consisting of the likes of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo would be a dream outcome for the pitching-rich Reds.

–ZR

19. Cleveland Guardians: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 02 Florida at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds Age: 20

While MLB teams don't often draft for need in this position, the Cleveland Guardians should select Liam Peterson if he's available, not just because none of their top-6 prospects per MLB Pipeline are starting pitchers, but also due to his ability to pitch in the big leagues reasonably soon. Peterson has a mid-90's fastball and can reach back to 98-99 mph at times already. Florida calls a lot of sliders, so that pitch is refined as well. Scouts also like his 12-6 curveball as a strikeout pitch, too. So, he has a lot of tools in the shed if necessary.

–MP

20. Boston Red Sox: Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton (FL)

Height : 6-6

: 6-6 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

Assuming that Craig Breslow is still employed by the Red Sox come the draft, he’s not been shy about his type when it comes to prospects — he loves a big-bodied hard thrower on the mound. Coleman Borthwick fits that bill to a tee. The right-hander out of South Walton High School in Florida tips the scales at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds and has already touched 98 mph with his fastball, though he regularly sits around 93-94 mph. With good feel for his breaking pitches but some mechanical tweaks needed, he’s ready-made as an 18-year-old for Boston to keep replenishing its organizational pitching depth.

–Cody Williams, FanSided.com

21. San Diego Padres: Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Age: 21

Do you feel lucky? Sorrell is quite the specimen, built like a linebacker with the bat speed and power you'd expect — and an approach at the plate that suggests he's trying to do maximum damage with every swing. That approach also comes with some whiff concerns, naturally, and he's battled some injuries during his time in College Station. Still, the tools are awfully loud, and AJ Preller is nothing if not a gambler at heart. If he's not taking a high-school arm, he'll roll the dice on a bat like Sorrell.

–CL

22. Detroit Tigers: Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan (MA)

Height : 6-9

: 6-9 Weight : 255 pounds

: 255 pounds Age: 18

Bumila is another project for the Detroit Tigers pitcher development project if they want him. While he already possesses a 100 mph fastball that helped carry him in the Massachussetts high school ranks, there's a lot more to work with. His stuff is premium — his slider and changeup grade well for a pitcher his age — but his control needs some work. This is where the Tigers come in, and they have plenty of experience working with high school-aged pitchers. Look no further than Jackson Jobe in their current farm system rankings.

Scott Harris isn't afraid to take risks, especially at this point in the first round.

–MP

23. Chicago Cubs: Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Championship Semifinals - Ole Miss vs LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Age: 21

Townsend isn't the biggest or most projectable body, but he can really, really spin it, which he shows in everything from a mid-90s fastball to a curveball and slider. He seems like an ideal fit for a team at the cutting edge of pitching development, who can get him in their. lab and reap the benefits. Chicago doesn't have a ton in the way of pitching depth beyond top prospect Jaxon Wiggins, so this feels like it makes sense all around.

–CL

24. Seattle Mariners: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Age: 21

Logan Reddemann combines perhaps the best command in this year’s class with a fastball that can reach the upper 90s and a cutter that’s proven to be extremely effective against both lefties and righties. He was generating top 10 buzz before arm fatigue shut him down. Whether Reddemann will return this season remains to be seen, but a talent like him falling to a pitching-rich organization like the Seattle Mariners would be a pretty sweet outcome for all involved.

–ZR

25. Milwaukee Brewers: Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha (CA)

Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Age: 17

Leave it to the Brewers to take on a pitching project of their own. Considering where they're drafting and their system needs, they may not have a choice. The good news with Schmidt is that his fastball has shown a lot of life lately. What once topped out around 93-94 mph has since elevated to 97-98. That suggests he has more left in the tank, including with his breaking stuff. So, no, the grades aren't all that impressive right now. But his slider and impressive control at his age gives the Brewers plenty to work with, and if there's one thing we can trust this organization with, it's developing sound starting pitching.

–MP

Prospect promotion incentives, explained: How Braves, Mets and Astros cashed in

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

The MLB prospect promotion incentive is rather simple. Essentially, if a team promotes a prospect to their Opening Day roster and they remain there all season and either win Rookie of the Year or finish top-3 in MVP or Cy Young voting prior to the end of their arbitration years, said team will receive an extra first-round pick. It's an extra incentive for teams to promote prospects early, rather than waiting until later in the season to gain an extra year of control. In that sense, the Braves, Mets and Astros won out, rather than playing the waiting game.

26. Atlanta Braves: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

Height : 6-1

: 6-1 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 20

Bell was the 66th overall pick back in 2024, but elected to return to Kentucky and now has a ton of intrigue about what he could be. While he’s an average defender with mid-tier athleticism who might be best-suited for second base or a utility role (the latter would play to his versatility), his real value comes as a switch-hitter with pop from both sides of the dish. His bat-to-ball ability and barrel rates are there, and if he can continue to work on lifting the ball, he could be an answer for the Braves at shortstop sooner rather than later.

–CW

27. New York Mets: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntingdon Beach (CA)

Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Age: 17

Two of the most exciting players in the New York Mets’ organization right now are Nolan McLean and Carson Benge, who were both drafted by the organization as two-way prospects from Oklahoma State. Now, Jared Grindlinger did not go to Oklahoma State, and is only a 17-year-old high schooler, but he is a legitimate two-way prospect. I don’t know if he’ll hit enough to remain a two-way prospect if he doesn’t hit for more power, but as a pitcher, he can already hit in the mid-to-high 90s with his fastball and his new kick change looks like an exciting secondary offering.

–ZR

28. Houston Astros: Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 205 pounds

: 205 pounds Age: 21

Robbins' decision to transfer from Seton Hall to Texas was the right one, as it garnered him more exposure against better pitching quality. With the Longhorns, Robbins has employed a more aggressive plate approach which has showcased the power most scouts knew he had, but needed to see more in practice. With that aggressiveness has also led to a higher strikeout rate and chase rate on breaking, pitches something he'll need to work on at the minor-league level. Houston's farm system is barren in need of an influx of young talent. Robbins should go a long way in solving that problem.

-MP

Competitive balance picks: What they are and who to watch

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 07 Louisville at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Teams with the 10 lowest payrolls and in the 10 smallest markets are all eligible for competitive balance picks, along with teams that lose prominent players in free agency. Essentially, these picks can be assigned if one of these teams loses a player who was given a qualifying offer but signed elsewhere. Clubs drafting in the competitive balance rounds also receive more international bonus pool money.

There's a good chance this rule is negotiated once again in the next round of CBA talks to give smaller markets and teams with lower payrolls a better chance to build from within.

Order Team Player Position 29 Cleveland Guardians Trevor Condon OF 30 Kansas City Royals Ace Reese 3B 31 Arizona Diamondbacks Jensen Hirschkorn RHP 32 St. Louis Cardinals Jacob Dudan RHP 33 Tampa Bay Rays Cole Prosek 3B/C 34 Pittsburgh Pirates Will Brick C 35 New York Yankees Daniel Jackson C 36 Philadelphia Phillies Landon Thome 2B/3B 37 Colorado Rockies Zion Rose 3B/C

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