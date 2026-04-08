Scott Boras put Bryce Harper's reputation at risk by asking for Phillies extension

The request places the organization in a difficult position as Harper's current value and future performance projections conflict with the financial implications of extending a contract beyond his athletic prime

Bryce Harper, now in year eight of his landmark 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia, remains the face of the franchise despite declining production metrics this season

Bryce Harper is officially in year eight of his 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. What once felt like a landmark deal now feels tame in comparison to the contracts stars sign every winter in free agency. Harper's $25.3 million annual value ranks 41st in MLB, per Spotrac. He is behind several teammates: Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo.

Harper, 33, is under contract through his age-38 season. Unlike many stars of his caliber, he did not include opt-outs in his deal, preferring to send a message of loyalty to both Philadelphia fans and to the organization. But after a winter of discontent, Harper has since made it clear through his agent Scott Boras that he wants to renegotiate his contract. More years, more dollars — in line with his own perceived value.

Scott Boras wants the Phillies to pay up

Bryce Harper, Scott Boras | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

In his latest comments, Boras put it all on table: Harper wants a new contract so he can retire as a Phillie.

"In my discussions with [owner] John [Middleton] and [president] Dave [Dombrowski], they’re fully aware that Bryce has a legacy that he wants to fulfill in Philadelphia beyond the current contract," Boras told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "And we’ve already had discussions about that as we go forward."

This is not the first we've heard of Harper wanting a new deal. It's not the first we've heard of the Phillies discussing the possibility with his representatives, either. And now, after the Phillies extended Cristopher Sánchez for almost entirely merit-based reasons, Harper has a precedent he can cite.

Here's the rub, though: Harper is on a much larger contract than Sánchez was. Sánchez basically restructured a four-year, $22.5 million deal into a six-year, $107 million deal. If the Phillies don't touch a thing, Harper will be contractually obligated to Philadelphia through 2031 — another five years and roughly $118 million after this season.

At that point, Harper will be 38 years old and even further into his decline. That won't give him much leverage to seek a raise elsewhere, if he even wants to keep playing.

Bryce Harper has no leg to stand on with contract request

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Does Bryce Harper "deserve" a new contract? Probably, in the sense that he has earned more than his salary across his eight years with the organization. Harper is the face of Phillies baseball and one of the great hitters of his generation. The Phillies did not need to extend Sánchez, but it was the right thing to do. A reward for his stellar production. Harper wants the same treatment, just at a higher price point.

And therein lies the issue. A front office — a corporate business entity — will only do "the right thing" for its employees up to a certain point. And while Harper has past-tense earned more than his current contract so far, he's 34 and his production is already starting to taper off. Will he future-tense earn the rest of his contract? Probably not.

Harper is 9-for-42 (.214) with a .741 OPS and 108 OPS+ so far this season. He was hurt and inconsistent for much of 2025, to the point that Dombrowski openly questioned if Harper would ever reach "elite" status again. That took a toll on their relationship.

If Harper really wanted more money, he should've heeded Boras' own advice all those years ago and built an opt-out into his contract.

"And in Philadelphia, one of the reasons that Bryce went there — and remember, I created the opt-out; I did that in Alex Rodriguez’s contract, right? I advised Bryce on it five times," Boras told the Inquirer. "And Bryce said, ‘No, I want to be in Philadelphia, in one city. I want to win a championship, and to do that, I want to show the fans, and I want to show the organization, and I want to be able to recruit players to Philadelphia and let them know that I’m going to be here for the duration. That’s my best chance at winning a World Series."

Here Harper stands, more than halfway to the finish line, and the on-field impact is beginning to turn. He's still great, still quite helpful for a Phillies team with World Series aspirations. But Harper is not "elite," to use Dombrowski's own phrasing. That feels safe to say. And the difference between "elite" and "very good" is enough to justify the Phillies standing pat on Harper's current contract.

There is just zero baseball incentive to sign Harper for more money into his 40s. That is not a decision that will age well. It won't help Harper's legacy if he's weighing down the books as a 41-year-old with a .650 OPS. And it won't help Harper's legacy to openly challenge the front office and push for a raise that runs counter to how Philly needs to build out its roster.

Harper made his bed when he signed a specific kind of contract with a specific goal, a specific message, in mind. He wanted to express his dedication to Philadelphia — once his new home, now his longtime home. Harper will be remembered as a Phillie in the history books, whether he wins a World Series or not. That much is out of his control. How these final years play out — the mood in the clubhouse and the tenor of his relationship to the fans — is more important from a legacy standpoint. Harper and Boras are making requests that are simply out of sync with reality.

This is a business at the end of the day, so Harper and Boras have every right to ask for a new contract. He just has to know it won't happen. Is it a selfish move on the Phillies' part? Sure, but such is life in professional sports. Harper can probably get by on $330 million when all is said and done. The main focus needs to be elevating his performance on the field and delivering an anxious fanbase the results it so desperately craves.