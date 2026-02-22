Phillies ignored the only way to repair relationship with Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper thinks this Phillies team is good enough, but that's part of the problem. Philadelphia lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason. An organization built to make a World Series run has fallen short of their goal since 2022. Rather than make monumental changes this winter in hopes of reviving what's left of a veteran core, Dave Dombrowski ran it back with much of the same. Even when Dombrowski tried to get a rise out of players like Harper – personally challenging his status as an elite player – it was met with anger, rather than motivation.

And that's much of the problem. Harper has spent more time brooding than considering Dombrowski's point. These Phillies are a really good baseball team, as they have been since 2022. But what about them is different – specifically better – than the team that lost in the NLDS last season?

Bryce Harper wanted to bring another Phillies fan favorite home

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At this point in the offseason – most players have reported to spring training, after all – there are few additions to be made to improve a contender like the Phillies. However, trade candidates remain, as well as starting pitchers like Max Scherzer in free agency. Instead of using his leverage with Dombrowski for something useful, Harper has instead gone back to the familiar, asking the Phillies front office to consider signing Rhys Hoskins.

Per Devan Kaney of WIP radio in Philadelphia, "Harper has been advocating for more right handed power and someone who could give the Phillies more emotional edge/swagger. I’m told Harper suggested Dave Dombrowski look into a reunion with Rhys Hoskins who remains a free agent."

I guess it's a good sign the two are talking again? Still, per Kaney, the Phillies weren't all that interested in Hoskins.

"I’m told Hoskins is game to come back and finish the job with the Phillies," Kaney continued. "Dombrowski kicked tires on a potential reunion before ultimately deciding Hoskins is not a fit."

Why wouldn't the Phillies consider signing Rhys Hoskins?

As capable as Hoskins once was for the Phillies, he hasn't been that same player since he left Philadelphia. Hoskins missed his final season in Philadelphia with an injury, and thus missed out on a large payday when he hit free agency that winter. Hoskins signed with the Milwaukee Brewers instead.

Season WAR 2021 2.1 2022 3.0 2023 Injured 2024 -0.2 2025 0.9

Hoskins clearly wasn't wanted in Philadelphia, and was spotted in the Cleveland Guardians clubhouse instead.

Rhys Hoskins is in the Guardians’ clubhouse. He’s in Guardians gear, too. This isn’t just a random visit. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 22, 2026

Hoskins wouldn't be of as much use to Philly, considering Harper plays first base and the Phillies have their outfield of choice in Justin Crawford in center field, Adolis Garcia in right and Brandon Marsh in left. Harper has been open about possibly playing the outfield again – or being a full-time DH – but the only way that makes since for Dombrowski is if the first baseman they acquire is a reasonable upgrade, and a big bat at that. Hoskins isn't at this point in his career.

How should Bryce Harper respond to Phillies challenge?

Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Harper hasn't responded to Dombrowski's challenge well, instead becoming a distraction all offseason and in spring training. When Harper was asked about the matter upon his arrival in Clearwater, it didn't go well!

"I don’t get motivated by that kind of stuff,” Harper said (h/tThe Athletic). “For me, it was wild — the whole situation happening. The big thing for me was, when we first met with this organization, it was, ‘Hey, we’re always going to keep things in-house, and we expect you to do the same thing.’ So, when that didn’t happen, it kind of took me for a run a little bit."

I understand if he was peeved after being questioned by the Phillies front office in public, but Dombrowski has tried to repair the relationship between then and now. Harper could have taken the critique and used it as motivation the entire offseason, but instead he sounds perfectly content to throw rocks from a glass house. The Phillies will not dramatically improve unless their aging core is better than last season – and they weren't all that bad in 2025! Also, note the word 'aging'.

The best way for Harper to respond is to have the kind of season we've grown accustomed to from him. If he does that, he'll regain the kind of edge and pull he needs to make this Phillies team better than the last three.