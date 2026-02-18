MLB Rumors: Phillies make another Harper mistake and why Braves make sense for Abrams

Bryce Harper doesn't have to like the Phillies front office – namely president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski – to play for the team. If anything, Harper is just one of a number of baseball's biggest stars upset with how they've been treated by the front office and ownership ahead of an expected MLB lockout. The story with Harper begins with comments made by Dombrowski insinuating he wasn't an elite hitter last season, and ought to end with an apology by that same man, in person, without cameras around.

Personal gripes aside, the real drama of spring training typically pertains to position battles, any remaining free agents on the market and, of course, trade rumors. That's where CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals comes in, along with a number of Cubs stars who have yet to be approached for extension talks.

Could the Braves trade for CJ Abrams?

Washington Nationals designated hitter CJ Abrams (5) reacts after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Nationals shouldn't trade CJ Abrams at all, let alone to an NL East rival. Abrams is just 25 years old, plays one of the toughest positions in baseball well, and made the All-Star team in 2025. Washington isn't a team on the rise just yet, but Abrams won't be a free agent until after the 2028 season. I can get behind a front office receiving the most for an expiring asset, but Abrams isn't that, and won't be for the foreseeable future. So, why has he been floated in trade rumors?

For their part, the Nationals have firmly denied that they want to trade Abrams before the season. That's all fine and good, but with Washington going nowhere fast, is ownership really to be believed? It didn't stop a poll of Athletic insiders from suggesting Abrams was the most likely player to be dealt this spring. Add in David Schoenfield's mock trade sending Abrams to the Braves, and it's not looking good for Washington.

Again, the above trade idea is not mine! Don't shoot the messenger. But the Braves need a shortstop after Ha-seong Kim went down with an injury that could keep him out more than a month at best. Meanwhile, the Nationals would receive two top-100 pitching prospects (ESPN rankings) in Caminiti and Fuentes, along with an immediate replacement at shortstop in Alvarez, who comes with plenty of control as well.

The trade makes some sense, but ignores the reality that Atlanta and Washington play in the same division. Unless the Nats get desperate, I'd be surprised to see this move happen.

Cubs aren't extending two of their stars

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8). Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised if several Chicago Cubs stars, including Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, enter the 2026 season in the final year of their contracts. Hoerner is expected, as the Cubs have reportedly listened to trade calls on their gold glove-winning second baseman. However, if Chicago can re-sign Happ or Suzuki on the cheap, they ought to do so now before either reaches free agency.

One look at the 2026-27 MLB free agent market shows a lack of real slugging talent. Bo Bichette should be the best hitter available by a country mile, assuming he plays up to par in Queens. Thus, if the Cubs lose a player like Happ or Suzuki, replacing him will not be easy unless they are willing to part with prospect capital.

Player bWAR OPS OPS+ Ian Happ 4.0 .762 120 Seiya Suzuki 2.6 .804 130

Suzuki played primarily designated hitter for the Cubs in 2025, thus his WAR is less than Happ's, who starred in the outfield. Both players were asked about their extension statuses on Monday, and it didn't go well.

“Going back to the last time, I've always said I'd be open to talking about anything," Happ said.

“I want to work hard and perform well, and hopefully they say yes," Suzuki said via an interpreter.

Suzuki had his best year to date, with 32 home runs and 103 RBIs. The Cubs can bank that he comes back down to earth some, thus decreasing his value, but is that really in their best interest? As for Happ, he is a fan favorite and has spent his entire career with the organization. Happ can do it all, having made an NL All-Star team and won four gold gloves. The Cubs know how important he is, as Happ as a bWAR over 3.5 in each of the last four seasons.

The Phillies ultimate mistake with Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3). Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bryce Harper isn't happy with the Phillies front office, but that isn't new. Harper spent all offseason privately fuming about comments made by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski which unnecessarily pointed to his down season and status as an elite player in MLB. At his best, Harper is still an All-Star caliber player, but is this the start of his downfall?

The best-case scenario for the Phillies would've been if Harper and Dombrowski met face to face once the player reported to spring training. By all accounts, that could've happened! Both men should be in Clearwater as we speak. If not, they could've hopped on a zoom call for all I care. But why in the world was Harper speaking with the media before he had a conversation with Dombrowski? Why not clear the air? Instead, this happened.

Bryce Harper was not pleased with Dave Dombrowski saying he's not elite



"I don't get motivated by that... When we first met with this organization, it was we're always gonna keep things in house... For Dave to say that, it's kinda wild."pic.twitter.com/sxtdsEX1ce — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 15, 2026

Dombrowski spent all winter trying to walk back his comments. It didn't work. As one of the best and most well-known executives in baseball, Dombrowski is prone to take risks. He did just that by being so open about the face of the Phillies franchise's 2025 struggles. Now, he should take another chance by having a closed-door meeting with Harper in Clearwater before this gets out of hand.