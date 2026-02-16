MLB Rumors: CJ Abrams trade looming and another huge Padres move

MLB spring training is here and with that comes complicated conversations. As the likes of Byron Buxton and Bryce Harper have noticed already, front office executives can be exceptionally shrewd at times like these, whether it be speaking on their own team or stars across the league. CJ Abrams, star infielder for the Washington Nationals, found that out the hard way when he was projected the most likely player to be traded in spring training.

Beyond DC, though, even executives must get their money in order. For San Diego Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller, that means signing a new extension to remain in his position for the foreseeable future. Abrams and Preller are not the only main characters in MLB spring training creating more noise than expected.

Tigers send clear signs Tarik Skubal isn't for sale

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) after his live bull pen session during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Tarik Skubal's arbitration victory isn't the only factor keeping him in Detroit to start the season. Rather, the Tigers themselves seem to have bought in on the idea of going all-in, having signed Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander just a few days apart. Suddenly, Detroit has one of the best rotations in baseball, with Skubal headlining it.

In a recent poll of executives by The Athletic's Jayson Stark regarding which players might get traded during spring training, Skubal received three votes. That's a surprising contrast from just a few months ago, when Skubal seemed almost certain to be dealt sometime before Opening Day.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” one of those MLB executives said, “but …”

There's always a chance with Skubal and the Tigers. The Detroit ace is likely to leave for free agency after this season. While playing out the season for one final ride sounds great to fans, there's a reason they're not running the franchise. The Tigers will want to get something for Skubal while they still can, which is why we should circle back around to this story around the trade deadline.

Why the San Diego Padres extended AJ Preller

San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

AJ Preller, one of the most distinguished and aggressive executives in the sport, has signed an extension. Preller was entering the 2026 season on the final year of his contract. While some of that aggressiveness has gotten the best of him over the years – see the first Juan Soto trade, for example – the Padres would not be in this position without him. In all, Preller has traded for Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Mason Miller, Dylan Cease and Soto. He has signed the likes of Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.

These are not all home run moves, if you will, but they are the risks San Diego had to take in order to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West. And most importantly, they were at the instruction and with the approval of ownership – the late, great Pete Seidler.

Even though the elder Seidler has passed on, the Padres remain a force in free agency. Staying competitive as this roster ages will prove to be an even tougher challenge, but San Diego's farm system still features some impressive talent, like catcher Ethan Salas and left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft.

Preller has built this house of cards. Now, it's time for him to maintain it.

Why the Washington Nationals will trade CJ Abrams

Feb 13, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) signs autographs for fans at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

At just 25 years old and already a one-time NL All-Star, it's fair to question why the Washington Nationals would want to trade star shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams avoided arbitration with the Nats this winter, signing a one-year, $4.2 million deal, so that takes one potential roadblock off the table. The only real explanation is that the Nationals aren't anywhere close to winning. Sure, this team has James Woods under contract for the foreseeable future and are unlikely to trade him, but Abrams is a piece they believe to be replaceable. And he plays a position of value. Why not dangle him to interested suitors?

Earlier this winter, the San Francisco Giants tried to trade for Abrams, but the two sides couldn't agree to a deal. The Giants wouldn't deal top prospect Bryce Eldridge. Washington has since tried to downplay possible trades before Opening Day, specifically those involving young players like Abrams. The rest of baseball isn't falling for it.

“I don’t believe it. Their goal right now is to have the No. 1-ranked system in baseball. So anything that could help them get there, they’re going to do," an anonymous executive told The Athletic.

Trading Abrams would allow the Nationals to accumulate prospect capital. However, trading a 25-year-old with three years of control left on his deal for someone just a little bit younger defeats the purpose, doesn't it?

Of the 36 executives polled, seven believe Abrams will be sent packing. That's more than just a little bit of noise.