Why the Cardinals are more likely to trade Jordan Walker than celebrate his resurgence

It’s hard to put into words all the twists and turns of Jordan Walker’s career with the St. Louis Cardinals so far. Much of it has been defined by falling short of massive expectations: He came into the organization as a first-round pick and rocked up prospect rankings thanks to a drool-worthy skill set, but it never translated to the Major League level — either offensively or defensively. That’s what makes this moment so awkward for the Cardinals and their fans, as Walker finally looks like he's putting it all together.

Walker has been tearing the cover off the ball so far this season, and while it's admittedly a small sample size, it's enough to have you believing that he can finally be the foundational piece that St. Louis expected. The harsh reality, though, is that even if this is the real Walker, the team's best option is to move him sooner rather than later.

Jordan Walker is finally living up to Cardinals potential

Walker has been swinging a hot bat since the 2026 season started. He’s batting .296 in 27 plate appearances with a .296/.367/.593 slash line, highlighted by his grand slam in the Cardinals' 11-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers earlier this week. This is who St. Louis always expected to get, they just waited way too long to finally get it. And now they have the perfect reason to trade him.

Walker has been through the gauntlet in his young career; he’s let down fans with disappointing seasons, and the Cardinals have given him every chance they can. There’s nothing more for them to see from him. The better question becomes how much can they get for him. It’s all about what his value is now, not if he can finally reach the level we want. The best thing for him is to find another team to be a potential star on.

Does Jordan Walker's contract fit the Cardinals timeline?

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) runs sprints during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Walker has three years left on his contract, and the reality is that Cardinals’ rebuild will probably last at least that long as they enter year one under new president Chaim Bloom. Right now, St. Louis is collecting young, controllable assets rather than banking on a former top prospect to be the centerpiece of a new competitive window. By the time St. Louis is looking to contend again, Walker will be either entering a walk year or due for a major raise — assuming, of course, that this is his new normal (or something close to it).

This is the best timeline for the Cardinals to trade Walker. And based on his pattern, he’s destined to hit another dip in his production, which could keep the team from getting the most from him. The ship has largely sailed on Walker's long-term future coming in St. Louis; it simply took him too long to figure things out, and now the organization has passed him by one way or another.

When Cardinals fans can expect to compete again

It’s going to be a while before Cardinals fans can expect to be contending in the NL Central division again. Good organizations can expedite a rebuild, but most take three or four years to allow their young stars to develop without a shortcut in free agency. John Mozeliak made way for Bloom, and now the roster is undergoing a lot of changes — we haven't even begun to see what the next era of Cardinals baseball will look like. Walker will most likely be part of those plans. If not, it won’t change the fact that St. Louis still has a while before it's contending again.

The Cards have the perfect chance to finally cash in on Walker. For years they waited for him to be the elite hitter that would spark this offense. Now it looks like they finally have him. This could be a hot streak that will fizzle out and he’ll return to his mediocre self. Or it could be the beginning of his rise and whichever it is, the Cardinals have to be wise to realize now’s the time to trade him.