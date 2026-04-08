Why the Dodgers have time on their side but the Blue Jays don't

Despite an aggressive offseason, the Blue Jays don't have time on their side, while the Dodgers do. Toronto is already facing pressure.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are like Wall Street — too big to fail. The Toronto Blue Jays, conversely, are plenty capable of failing. It is … not going well for the defending AL champions. After starting off 4-1, they have lost six straight, including a sweep by the Chicago White Sox and a series loss to the Colorado Rockies. Those two aren’t exactly the 1927 Yankees, and then Toronto got blasted by the Dodgers 14-2 in their World Series rematch, giving up five home runs in an epic vibe-killer.

Put simply, Toronto is stuck in the 2025 World Series and is searching for a spark. The other, like an ex, has moved on to bigger and better things.

The Blue Jays can't just coast and make it back to the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays | Cole Burston/GettyImages

The Blue Jays had an aggressive-ish offseason, but they lost some serious average with Bo Bichette departing for New York and replacing him with a hyped but speculative Kazuma Okomoto, who will need time to adjust to Major League pitching. They put serious money into Dylan Cease, who signed the largest free agent contract in Blue Jays history. They are not, by any calculation, a small market team, but they also aren’t the Dodgers giving Shohei Ohtani $700 million; no one is. Even so, they can’t rest on their laurels in the AL Beast — I mean East.

Manager John Schneider recently tried to get his team going by freaking out at the umpire for calling a balk during their 4-1 loss to Los Angeles. He said after the game that it “felt kind of nice to get a little frustration out.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets tossed after taking issue with a balk being called on Kevin Gausman.

pic.twitter.com/7FJAGOoO6R — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 8, 2026

Their bats have been ice-cold to start the season, and this Dodgers series has served as a reminder of how fickle contention is in the MLB if you don’t stay aggressive. The Dodgers are a machine, able to sign the best players repeatedly to continuously win the World Series and get better. I’m not saying Toronto is capable of that, but they do have to understand where they are as a franchise if they want to keep this window open.

Toronto is too talented to let this season slip away

Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers | Richard Lautens/GettyImages

Simply: the American League is not going to let the Blue Jays coast and get back to the fall classic. This is a great team, with elite pitching, power and contact hitting and elite positional defense when healthy. But the AL East loaded up this offseason, and last year’s middling campaigns from the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, along with a legitimately disastrous campaign from the Baltimore Orioles, cannot be expected again.

The Dodgers are successful because they understand the secret sauce of sports success: constant market engagement, looking to aggressively improve every offseason, never feeling like “this is the team” or “we did it.” They are the most extreme, most well-financed version of it, but Toronto is a team that can and should be thinking of themselves in that same light.

I would bet Toronto will have a fairly aggressive trade deadline. They have a middling farm system these days, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they swing pretty hard toward the Major League club, realizing that George Springer isn’t getting any younger and that their lineup can’t be allowed to deteriorate when their pitching staff, specifically Kevin Gausman, who also isn't getting any younger, is a true ace.

They really almost did it last year, losing the World Series is Game 7 of the 11th inning. That is a tough beat, but they will have to reload and recommit to this team, this year. They will surely regret it if they don’t.