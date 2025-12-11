Why the Orioles are already on the clock with Pete Alonso's risky contract

On Opening Day 2026, former New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso will definitely be wearing a Baltimore Orioles uniform. On Opening Day 2027 (assuming that there is an Opening Day 2027), Pete Alonso will probably be wearing a Baltimore Orioles uniform.

As for Opening Day 2028? Sorry, Orioles fans, but we’re already quite hesitant in believing that Alonso will be in Baltimore for the long haul, even after agreeing to sign a five-year, $155 million contract on Wednesday afternoon. Alonso is an uncharacteristic splash signing for an Orioles club that hasn’t won a World Series in over 40 years, and it’s an aggressive move by an organization that, at best, is the fourth-best team in the American League East.

Unfortunately, we live in reality, and as ideal as the thought of Alonso spending the bulk — if not all — of his five-year contract in Baltimore and guiding the Orioles to deep playoff runs might sound, you’ll forgive us for our skepticism.

The clock is already ticking on when the Orioles could part ways with Pete Alonso

On the one hand, the Orioles should be applauded for rolling out the carpet and bringing Alonso to Baltimore. We’ve spent months collectively assuming that the Mets would retain Alonso, their all-time home run leader, or that he’d sign with a contender like the Boston Red Sox or even the rival Philadelphia Phillies. Instead, Alonso is joining an Orioles team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2014.

The problem, at least as I see it, is that the Orioles face an extremely difficult road to sustained excellence in a loaded American League East. Not only are the Blue Jays fresh off a near-World Series title, but the Yankees still have Aaron Judge and haven’t had a losing season in over 30 years. One also can’t ignore the Red Sox, who have already upgraded their rotation with Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. And, of course, you can never truly rule out the Tampa Bay Rays, an organization that always finds itself in the playoff race even with a typically low payroll.

Suppose we get to July 2027 and the Orioles aren’t in the playoff picture. Would anyone truly be surprised if they explored trading Alonso? Keep in mijnd that catcher Adley Rutschman only has two years of team control left, and while he’s coming off a career-worst 6.73 OPS in in 90 games, he’s an excellent bounceback candidate entering his age-28 season.

Maybe I’m being overly cynical, and it’s a fair rebuttal. This should be a time to think positively and, unless you’re an outraged diehard Mets fan like Barstool’s Frank “The Tank” Fleming, to celebrate the Orioles for paying a proven All-Star. Baltimore wants to contend in 2026, and the team clearly feels that last year’s 75-87 finish was an aberration rather than a preview of what’s to come.

Still, I just can’t find myself feeling too optimistic about the Alonso signing, and not solely because he just turned 31. This isn’t so much about the contract itself as it is the harsh truth that the odds are stacked against the Orioles doing anything special anytime soon, even with Alonso in the middle of the lineup. Maybe we’ll be wrong, but if Alonso finds himself hosting the Commissioner’s Trophy within the next couple of years, we expect him to do so while wearing a Yankees or Dodgers uniform.