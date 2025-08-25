Why the Orioles are unlikely to trade Adley Rutschman this offseason

The rumors surrounding an Adley Rutschman trade make sense. The former No. 1 overall pick has not lived up to expectations, the Baltimore Orioles just extended Samuel Basallo, and other teams are surely going to check in on Rutschman.

But I don’t expect a trade to happen this offseason.

First off, trading Rutschman now would be selling tremendously low on a player with perennial All-Star potential. When the Orioles drafted him, they viewed him as the face of the franchise, a generational type of talent. Through four seasons, he’s hitting only .256/.344/.413 with 61 home runs and 230 RBI. And this season, he’s hitting a mere .227/.310/.373 with nine home runs and 29 RBI.

Rutschman has made two AL All-Star teams and won a silver slugger. To trade him now, when he is having a career-worst season, would mean committing to a lackluster return. Mike Elias knows better than that.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why the Baltimore Orioles should hang onto Adley Rutschman

The Orioles would get pennies compared to what Rutschman is actually worth and what he can be. They should be in zero hurry to move him and instead try to maximize him on the field.

But what about the Samuel Basallo extension, where the Orioles signed him for eight years and $67 million? Valid question. The Orioles were aggressive in signing Basallo because of his bat, with some evaluations believing he will be one of the best hitting catchers in baseball before too long. But he can also play first base or be the designated hitter while spelling Rutschman behind the plate.

Put simply: expect Rutschman to be the main option at catcher while Basallo keeps him fresh.

Orioles didn't sign Samuel Basallo just to trade Rutschman

Rutschman will get asked about by plenty of teams in the offseason and the San Diego Padres, who have a short and long-term need at catcher, make plenty of sense. Rutschman is the type of player and asset A.J. Preller typically covets. But after an ultra-aggressive trade deadline, it’s hard to envision Preller having the resources needed to get a deal done.

Others will try. A player of Rutschman’s caliber and potential calls for it. But it’s highly unlikely that Rutschman will be moved this winter.