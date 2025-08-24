These 4 blockbuster trades would force Orioles to choose: Rutschman or championship?

The Baltimore Orioles have lost faith in Adley Rutschman, and barring a remarkable turnaround to end his disappointing 2025 season, there is a good chance the former No. 1 overall pick could find himself on a different team this winter. Rutschman was expected to be the face of the O's franchise when they selected him No. 1 in 2019, but the former two-time All-Star and silver slugger hasn't looked the same since the 2024 All-Star Break. Baltimore signed top catching prospect Samuel Basallo to a long-term extension just a few days ago, so the writing is on the wall for Adley.

Adley Rutschman mock trades

Catcher can be a brutal position over time, which is why many top-tier defensive backstops also struggle at the plate. Rutschman finished last season with an OPS just over .700 – close to the league average – and he's on pace to fall well short of that offensive mark in 2025. One of Rutschman's top qualities at his best was his ability to balance all the duties that come with playing the position – managing a pitching staff, keeping the ball in front of him and performing well offensively. His offensive woes over the last calendar year have diminished his value some, but a change of scenery could do him some good. He's also signed through the 2027 season on a reasonable contract, making him one of the premiere players who could be traded this winter.

But which contenders will bite? Here are some theoretical trade packages the Orioles would at least have to listen to.

4. San Diego Padres

AJ Preller isn't afraid of a big move. Namely, if acquiring Adley Rutschman keeps the All-Star catcher away from a division rival (more on that later), this trade would pay for itself. The Padres also need a catcher. Prospect Ethan Salas was expected to be the future at the position for San Diego, but a stress fracture in Salas' back has unfortunately kept him out for some time. Rutschman would be a more immediate solution and should play well with Salas' timeline.

For the Orioles, their primary reason for trading Adley would be to land controllable starting pitching. Baltimore did little to replace Corbin Burnes this past winter, but they certainly have the assets to land an affordable starting pitcher if Mike Elias finally stops hoarding his past picks.

For Rutschman, the Orioles would land three prospects – two of whom rank in the Padres top-10 and could join the starting rotation as soon as next season. If that price seems a bit steep, keep in mind that Rutschman is a year removed from making the AL All-Star Team and would solve an immediate need for the Padres.

3. San Francisco Giants

What better landing spot for Adley Rutschman than a front office led by Buster Posey? While not Preller levels of insanity, Posey has shown a willingness to trade prospects for proven talent. He dealt for Rafael Devers just this season, after all. Posey would have to dive into his war chest once again to acquire Rutschman, who is a catcher the Giants can believe in. Posey knows just how important this position is to any team's success. If San Francisco wants to go all-in next season, a trade for Rutschman makes a lot of sense.

Alright, let me have it. It should be noted that no one comes out a winner in mock trades. The writer is, ironically, mocked. Both fanbases feel as if they were shortchanged. It's why I'd never consider working in an MLB front office.

That being said, all three of these young pitchers have MLB experience. Whisenhunt is a Giants top-10 prospect who's had some success in San Francisco. Tidwell is a former promising Mets prospect, while Black has struggled to adjust at the MLB level. If any of them turn into playoff-level starters – again a big if – the Orioles would consider this trade a win.

This is also an expensive trade from the Giants perspective, but I don't think Posey cares much at this point. He wants to put a winning product back on the field at Oracle Park, even if that means overpaying.

2. Cincinnati Reds

FanSided's Chris Kline listed the Reds as a possible fit for Rutschman and I'll admit, I initially had to double take. However, the Reds don't have a long-term option at backstop currently, and they're trying to make a jump in the crowded NL Central. Terry Francona would love having a player he can trust behind the plate, and Adley still has a few good years remaining defensively at catcher. Jose Trevino has been fine, but he doesn't come with the All-Star potential of Rutschman, who could be Cincinnati's missing piece.

Petty is the main piece of this trade package, but the Orioles shouldn't sleep on Aguilar and Phillips, either, both of whom have MLB experience. Baltimore wouldn't blink twice at accepting such a deal – or at least one would hope this is enough for Mike Elias – because they'd be landing three young starting pitchers who know what it takes to reach the big leagues.

I cannot stress how much the Orioles need rotation depth throughout their system. The purpose of this exercise was to find deals Baltimore couldn't turn down. There is no guarantee the Reds would be willing to take on such an asking price, though – even for a catcher signed beyond next season.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have the most obvious need at catcher, as JT Realmuto is in his final year under contract. If the Phillies are unable to keep Realmuto, one of the more dependable catchers in baseball, Adley would serve as a natural replacement. Rutschman could thrive in Philadelphia, and is signed through the 2027 season. He'd come at a steep cost, but one thing the Phillies have is an excess at starting pitcher.

Upon first look, you might wonder why the Orioles would take on Taijuan Walker's contract. I get that inclination, but Walker has actually pitched quite well for the Phillies this season. He'll play a major role in their playoff push after Zack Wheeler's injury diagnosis, and has an ERA of 3.45. Sure, his contract is set to pay him over $18 million next year...but he'd probably cost close to that amount in free agency anyway.

The contract swap would help the Orioles pry away Moises Chase – the Phillies eighth-ranked prospect – and Keaton Anthony, who is absolutely raking in Triple-A. I don't hate it!