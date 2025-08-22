3 teams that should at least call about Adley Rutschman trade amid uncertain future

Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles front office finally did something productive on Friday morning, signing top prospect Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million extension. That deal includes an option for 2034, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Orioles, C Samuel Basallo reportedly agree to 8-year extension with option for 2034, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/EsJbuq3dQ7 — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2025

This is great news for O's fans, who have been chomping at the bit, waiting for Elias to hand out a contract of significance. This has the chance to become an incredible discount for the Orioles, assuming Basallo lives up (at least somewhat) to the substantial hype. He's 4-for-14 with a walk in 15 MLB plate appearances so far, but Basallo also had a three-run bomb taken away. Sooner rather than later, the lefty's immense power is going to translate into MLB production.

While Basallo's rise is extremely exciting for Baltimore, it does come with questions — none more pressing than what happens next for Adley Rutschman. There's a world in which Baltimore keeps Basallo at DH or first base in order to maximize Rutschman behind home plate. But in reality, Basallo is a catcher himself, and he is arguably the single most valuable asset on the O's roster (with the probable exception of Gunnar Henderson). That means the O's should want to get Basallo behind home plate, in his most valued position.

If Basallo's rise coincides with Rutschman's end in Baltimore, here are a few logical trade destinations for the two-time All-Star catcher.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds sit only a half-game behind New York in the NL Wild Card standings. Terry Francona has done a tremendous job of bringing them back to relevance in his first season at the helm. What the Reds lack in traditional star-power or financial wherewithal, they make up for with homegrown talent, impressive depth and a knack for winning on the margins — with defense and base-running.

Cincinnati profiles as a potential long-term contender in the NL Central. Elly De La Cruz is only beginning to scratch the surface of his MVP potential, while the rotation is anchored by two shutdown aces in Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott, both at the onset of their primes.

Add Adley Rutschman to the mix, giving Cincinnati one of the absolute best catchers in MLB, and suddenly the Reds have the feel of a genuine threat to win their division. Milwaukee and Chicago won't go away soon, but Rutschman infuses the Reds with not-insignificant star power — star power that is still under team control through 2027, which is important.

This has been Rutschman's worst MLB season to date offensively (.684 OPS, 93 wRC+), which is cause for concern, but he remains elite behind the plate, with a track record of offensive production that far exceeds the standard for his position. If the Reds are prepared to get serious, here's how to do it.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres traded half their farm system at the trade deadline. At least, that's how it felt as A.J. Prellar gleefully sent his top prospects to sellers around the league in exchange for immediate difference-makers, such as Mason Miller, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Laureano. Another of those immediate difference-makers: catcher Freddy Fermín, former backup to Salvador Perez in Kansas City turned day-one starter in San Diego;

While Fermín is a perfectly adequate catcher, he's still below average as a hitter, like most of his positional peers. He doesn't offer close to the upside or the offensive pedigree of Rutschman, who also happens to be three years Fermín's junior. San Diego no longer has the abundance of assets it once did, but there's still enough on the bone for the Padres to mount a compelling trade package.

Rutschman's two extra years of controllable, arbitration-level salary should help the Padres get over any reticence, especially when Preller has already pushed virtually all his chips in. Now isn't the time to stop. O'Hearn and other key pieces can pick up and leave come free agency, but the Padres' arms race with the Dodgers won't stop so Rutschman strikes me as a worthwhile endeavor.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are in pole position to win the NL East and potentially compete for an NL pennant. This team has pitching for days and a veteran lineup capable of the occasional explosive outcome. And yet, there are serious questions about the Phillies' future. It starts with Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto, both of whom are free agents at season's end.

Every Phillies fan wants Schwarber back. Most also want Realmuto back, as he remains an otherworldly talent behind home plate. But he's also 34, the oldest of Philadelphia's regular starters, with a bat that's starting to show clear signs of decline. The Phillies need to get younger, not older, and paying to retain Realmuto is not necessarily the most savvy business move.

Should Rutschman become available, it feels like a golden opportunity for the Phillies to get younger without sacrificing production. Realmuto is a special, special defensive catcher, but so is Rutschman, whose bat can outstrip almost any other catcher in baseball when he's in a rhythm. The Phillies also have the financial backing to pay Rutschman when the time comes, unlike others on this list.