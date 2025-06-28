Why the Red Sox need to pursue this dream target after trading Rafael Devers

When the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, it sent shockwaves throughout baseball. But after the dust settled, many people within the game asked a similar question: what’s next for Boston?

After the trade, Red Sox executive Craig Breslow said: “I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve.” Since that quote, the Red Sox are 3-7. They are 40-43 and in fourth place in the American League East.

Breslow and the Red Sox are looking increasingly likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, with Jarren Duran, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman among potential options. The Red Sox, however, continue to look for first base and rotation reinforcements in the meantime.

But what about in the offseason?

After trading Devers, and shedding his $313.5 million contract, the Red Sox have plenty of financial flexibility. They have a need for a star player with Devers now in San Francisco, someone who can take the pressure off young players such as Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. And, quite frankly, they need to win the trust of the fan base again.

Which is why Kyle Tucker is the perfect target for the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker would make Red Sox fans forget about Rafael Devers

Tucker, 28, is one of baseball’s best players. He’s hitting .283/.391/.520 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI this season. His contract this winter will surely eclipse $300 million and quite possibly $400 million, and there will be plenty of big market teams involved in the bidding. And the Red Sox have no excuse to not be one of them.

At his best, Tucker is a 5+ WAR player. He eclipsed those numbers in each season from 2021-2023. In 2024, when he played in only 78 games, he accumulated 4.7 WAR and hit 23 home runs. When he’s healthy, and he has for the majority of his career besides 2024, he’s a franchise-altering talent, the kind of player who seldom becomes available.

Having Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Tucker patrolling the outfield long-term would give the Red Sox one of the best trios in baseball. It would establish trust that the franchise is serious about winning and putting the best product on the field after trading Devers and Mookie Betts within the last five seasons. And it would put the Red Sox firmly within the World Series discussion once again.

Tucker and Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s time did not line up together with the Houston Astros, but the two sides have plenty of mutual connections. Alex Bregman, a longtime teammate of Tucker in Houston, is now with the Red Sox and can vouch for Cora – and potentially recruit Tucker – if he also stays in Boston long-term.

Over the next few months, the connections between Tucker and the Red Sox will only grow louder. Whether it happens is ultimately up to Breslow and team owner John Henry and while that will surely have some people skeptical, it’s a fit that makes too much sense for both not to seriously explore.