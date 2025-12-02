Willson Contreras' contract won't stop these MLB teams from trading for him

Willson Contreras is just the latest Cardinals star to pull a stark heel turn amid Chaim Bloom's fire sale. Whether it be Sonny Gray (already dealt) or Brendan Donovan (look out, Winter Meetings), it's clear St. Louis is heading in a different direction than many of its highest-paid players are comfortable with.

And that's just fine! In fact, Bloom should embrace the opportunity to get younger – and perhaps better – on the fly. But unlike, say, Gray, Donovan and even Ryan Helsey at last season's trade deadline, Contreras will prove far tougher to move.

Why the Cardinals will struggle to trade Willson Contreras

Contreras saw a slight downturn in production last season, posting a .791 OPS and 2.5 bWAR while playing primarily first base. At his age, Contreras is no longer a reliable defensive catcher. The Cardinals found that out the hard way after handing him a five-year, $87.5 million contract to steal him from the rival Cubs just a few winters ago. Contreras still has two years and $36.5 million left on his deal, which includes a club option for 2028.

That contract alone will make Contreras a bit tougher to deal, but teams that otherwise wouldn't be in the market for a high-profile slugger may still bite, especially if the Cardinals are willing to take on some of the money left on his agreement. That fact, it would seem, is the key to the Cards trading Contreras at all this offseason, which is why Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN gave him just a 15 percent change of being moved at all this winter.

Which teams might bite at a Willson Contreras trade this offseason?

If Contreras is traded at all this offseason, the odds of such a deal occurring at the Winter Meetings are not high. For now, there are enough free-agent first basemen available that offer better production than Contreras – and thus would be a bigger splash. Still. Contreras was one of the best defensive first basemen in 2025, and always does damage at the plate. Per ESPN, he had the eighth-highest bat speed last season, and has posted a WAR somewhere between 2.7-3.5 five years in a row. That's not nothing.

Longshot: San Diego Padres

It was a down year for Jake Cronenworth at the dish, which is why ESPN lists the Padres as a possible suitor for Contreras. Still, it's tough to believe the Padres would punt on him after a 2.4 bWAR season which rivals that of Contreras, taking on more money in the process. AJ Preller is unpredictable, and perhaps the Padres could move Contreras or Cronenworth to designated hitter. I'd consider this deal a longshot.

Dark horse: Miami Marlins

The Marlins got poor production from the first base position all of 2025. As of this writing, Eric Wagaman is listed as their starter at the position. He had just an 86 OPS+ last year. If the Marlins actually want to make a big splash ahead of CBA negotiations, then trading for Contreras and the money left on his deal makes a lot of sense. The Marlins have a young team, but an excellent pitching staff headlined by Edwin Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara. They're a sneaky bet in the NL East and Wild Card race every season. Adding Contreras alone won't get them to the postseason, but it's a start.

Favorite: Pittsburgh Pirates

Dare I say, this inter-divisional trade could work out for both sides! The Pirates have a strong farm system, and Bob Nutting is tired of hearing about how he doesn't spend enough on this lineup. Sources out of Pittsburgh suggest the Pirates will add to their payroll before the 2026 season, and assuming they strike out on the likes of Kyle Schwarber – yes, that was actually floated – Contreras would be a considerable upgrade at first base. Heck, this trade might even keep Paul Skenes happy for a day or two.