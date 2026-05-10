Willson Contreras' scary injury proves he's right to pick fights with Red Sox rivals

I'll admit it! I may have jumped the gun on Willson Contreras. Not only is the Red Sox first baseman one of their best hitters so far this season — he has an .842 OPS so far this season — but he's a leader in the clubhouse Boston can rally around, assuming they get out of their own way. For all of Contreras' faults (and there are many), he cares about his teammates, and Red Sox fans seem to love him. A scary injury update on Sunday should only add to that camaraderie.

If there's one thing that irks Contreras more than most, it's getting hit by a pitch. Look no further than his countless conflicts with the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that has plunked him more than any other. Contreras specifically targeted Brandon Woodruff earlier this season, as the veteran Brewers pitcher has hit him more than any other. The 33-year-old took an inside pitch to the hand on Sunday — albeit against the rival Rays — which is even more evidence he just might be on to something.

Looks like Willson Contreras pulled himself out of the game after that HBP in the bottom of the 1st.



Not good. His other hand has been barking early in the season. Especially against the Tigers earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/eE4kVryaht — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) May 10, 2026

Willson Contreras injury update: When will Red Sox star return?

Contreras was removed from the game at the top of the next Red Sox inning. While he looked visibly uncomfortable, the word for now is that Contreras removed himself as a precaution. Again, he's been in this position before. Few players, if any, have been hit on the wrist and hand more than this man over the course of his career. As painful as that sounds, it should encourage Red Sox fans that few players are more prone to playing through the pain than Contreras.

Contreras suffered a right hand contusion. There's a decent change he'll undergo an MRI, but unless that shows a broken bone of some sort he should be back in the lineup after a day or two. Andruw Monasterio took over for Contreras at first base in his absence.

It's time to stop making fun of Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

In an article I'm essentially writing to myself, it's important to remember that Contreras is a longtime MLB vet. He knows that his stance makes him prone to taking pitches off the wrist and inside of his hand. He also knows that most pitchers don't intend to hit him there. Yet, in a game that is more predicated on pitching inside by the day due to hitters' inability to hit that pitch the other way, Contreras' woes aren't going anywhere. Even against the Rays, a team he has little beef or history with, he fell victim to a sinker that missed its intended location. That's just baseball.

And the next pitch, a 94.2 mph sinker, hits Contreras on the outside of his left wrist.



Trace and a trainer are out to see him. https://t.co/VHFzXLyKdG — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) May 10, 2026

I'm by no means suggesting the Red Sox should retaliate on behalf of Contreras or that he should hold a grudge against him. What I am saying is it should come as no surprise he's so sensitive about this subject. At the end of the day, his career is on the line. Sure, Contreras is signed to a multiyear contract, but if one too many of those 90-plus MPH pitches misses too far inside, he could land on the injured list and be staring down a lengthy recovery.

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