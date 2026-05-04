Willson Contreras' fighting words just made the Red Sox clubhouse messy

Willson Contreras, per usual, has inserted himself into the discussion. This time, at least that conversation has to do with his own team. The Boston Red Sox are a mess, having just fired Alex Cora a little over a week ago and lacking direction under interim manager Chad Tracy. It should come as no surprise that Cora held this group together. These days, that's the primary role of an MLB manager.

The 33-year-old Contreras ought to know better before stirring the pot but, of course, he's incapable of keeping his mouth shut in such situations.

What Willson Contreras said about the Red Sox recent struggles

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Boston lost their second-straight series since firing Cora on Sunday, losing 3-1 to the lowly Houston Astros. Contreras was asked about the Sox' lackluster hitting approach since Cora — and by association hitting coach Pete Fatse — were sent packing. Contreras, rather than the beat reporters, brought the conversation back to Cora, and by association many of the Red Sox young stars.

"After Cora got released or fired, the guys got loose a little more, because I feel like the tension was gone," Contreras said. "I don't know...When Alex wasn't in the dugout, the team, was like [exhale noise], like loose. But it doesn't matter. We have to play better."

How can you not love this team! Willson Contreras blaming the young guys for the lack of offense. Marcelo Mayer sticks up for the group while also placing the blame where it belongs. It’s everybody’s fault.@Sean_McAdam with the story: https://t.co/Xr5U9Sjfh0 pic.twitter.com/hMu1Fgykv2 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 3, 2026

Boston's 23-year-old Marcelo Mayer, a former top-5 pick who would certainly qualify as one of the young guys, drew a line in the sand of his own, calling out Contreras' phony excuse.

"To me, that's just kind of an excuse: blame the young guys," Mayer said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. "But at the end of the day, we're all playing baseball, we're all pros. We all know what we need to do. I don't think we're doing a good job with runners in scoring position. When you don't do that, you don't score runs...We had a lot of opportunities. We want to win every series and that' one we thought we should have had. A lot of runners left on base. Just not good overall."

Marcelo Mayer and the Red Sox young core deserves better

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty/GettyImages

We're not exactly sure what Contreras was trying to imply when calling out Boston's young core, but it's not helping. Yes, the Red Sox are hitting just .235 as a team, but it's not like there's an obvious split between youth and veteran status.

Contreras himself has an .879 OPS, so he is speaking from a position of power, but that hasn't always been the case. At one point, Contreras was a struggling catcher in the Cubs system, and had to earn his way up to the big leagues. That's what Red Sox youngsters like Mayer and Roman Anthony are hoping to accomplish this season — they want to make a name for themselves.

More importantly, Contreras isn't being helpful in that development. For the Red Sox to succeed, Boston needs the struggling young core Contreras so rudely mentioned to play up to par. Calling them out in the media — or suggesting the new regime isn't holding players like Mayer to the same standard as the old one — will do little to help.

And that, primarily, is where I take issue with Contreras. Whenever he stirs up drama with another team — like in his petty fight with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this season — his teammates have his back. But the minute the Red Sox need him, he turns his back on them.

Contreras isn't the leader the Red Sox need.

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