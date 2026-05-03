MLB Rumors: Mike Trout trade chatter and how Red Sox betrayed Alex Cora

Tarik Skubal's name remains in trade conversations, but the Tigers are too competitive to move him right now.

Cue the way-too-early MLB trade deadline previews! Yes, it's that time of year again. We've entered May, and the contenders and pretenders are finally starting to reveal themselves. Yankees, Braves and Dodgers? Surefire contenders, no matter what. The Phillies and Mets? Eh, we'll have to wait and see. Angels, Marlins and Twins? You can bet they'll look to offload come early August.

With this analysis comes the anonymous polls. MLB executives have already begun making the rounds, deciphering which possible trade targets — such as Sandy Alcantara, Tarik Skubal and even Mike Trout — are worth a follow-up discussion. That's where we come in.

Why a Mike Trout trade could be on the table for the Angels

MLB: APR 28 Angels at White Sox | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

At least one MLB executive thinks Mike Trout could be traded.

That same MLB executive called his choice a 'hot take'.

The Los Angeles Angels are not a good baseball team. That's not at all surprising to those who follow the team on a regular basis, or even from a distance. There are some exceptions, like Jose Soriano (currently an AL Cy Young frontrunner) and, of course, Mike Trout.

Trout's revival has been one of the best early-season storylines in MLB. Trout has literally halved his whiff rate this season from 28 percent in 2025 to 14 percent in 2026. His power and extra-base hit power speaks for itself. If Trout were made available, there'd be interest around the league, which is a far cry from the past few seasons when his contract seemed like an albatross waiting to happen. This is vintage Trout we're talking about, and for the right contender, he'd absolutely be a difference-maker.

The problem with the one MLB exec who thinks Trout will be a popular deadline candidate is this: He doesn't want to play anywhere else, and the Angels are not inclined to trade him. If the Angels part ways with Trout, why would fans attend games? Soriano alone is not going to draw them out when he only pitches once every five days. Per Feinsand, even the MLB exec who voted for Trout called it a "hot take."

How a Red Sox braintrust fired Alex Cora, not just Craig Breslow

Red Sox' Garrett Crochet wins pitching duel with the Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Craig Breslow didn't fire Alex Cora alone.

A Red Sox brain trust made the decision alongside of him.

Per Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Craig Breslow didn't make the decision to fire manager Alex Cora alone. He had backing from a Red Sox braintrust that included ownership, front office higher-ups and even Theo Epstein.

"Discussions lasted throughout the day, with Breslow, Kennedy and Henry weighing their options. Also contributing to the discussions, some remotely, were team advisor/minority owner Theo Epstein, team chairman Tom Werner and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, according to sources...By the end of the day, the group had reached a consensus that a change was necessary. On Saturday morning, the trio of Henry, Kennedy and Breslow flew privately to Baltimore while the team prepared for a hastily-arranged noon start, made necessary by forecasts of heavy rain later in the afternoon. As Boston routed the Orioles, the decision-makers arrived at the team's hotel, The Four Seasons Baltimore."

And there you have it. Sure, firing Cora was undoubtedly a flex by Breslow, but ownership wouldn't have signed off on the decision if they didn't believe in it. Now, all the pressure is on the front office to deliver. They have a manager who will do their bidding in Chad Tracy. Breslow has, slowly but surely, eliminated the jobs of anyone who was in place before his hiring in 2023.

Tarik Skubal's name will be floated around the MLB trade deadline

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Tarik Skubal was also mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate.

The Tigers would have to fall out of contention for such a trade to happen.

Much like Trout was floated as a possible trade deadline candidate, the same can be said of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Frankly, it's surprising only one rival front office executive thought Skubal will be moved in August. He's in a contract year and has no real interest in re-signing with the Tigers. The only matter standing in the way of a Skubal trade is their own postseason chances.

The good news for interested Skubal suitors is that the Tigers are treading water so far this season. The bad news is just how bad the AL Central is. The Guardians lead the division at just a few games over .500. Detroit is well within striking distance in the American League Wild Card race, as well. That's what makes these conversations so difficult.

Unless the Tigers receive an offer they cannot refuse for Skubal, they'll more than likely hold onto their ace for the remainder of the year. Sure, Skubal will inevitably sign with a big-market team that can afford his services, but trading him away with a playoff spot on the line would be impossible to come back from for Scott Harris and the Tigers ownership.

More MLB news and analysis: