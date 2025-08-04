The New York Yankees have fallen into a growing category of teams across the league struggling to find their identity. It may sound strange to label a 60-52 team as “unidentified,” but with the way they’ve been playing, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

After being swept by the Miami Marlins for the first time in franchise history in a three-game series over the weekend, the Yankees now find themselves on the brink of slipping out of playoff contention. Currently holding the second AL Wild Card spot behind the Boston Red Sox, New York could fall out of the standings entirely with a loss on Monday night combined with a Seattle Mariners win.

Nobody’s officially declaring the season over just yet, but the recent play hasn’t inspired much confidence. Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have:

Failed to sweep a series since July 8

Watched their bullpen unravel repeatedly

Seen all four of their trade deadline acquisitions commit costly mistakes in a 13-12 loss on Friday

Finger-pointing has been inevitable. Some blame the absence of Aaron Judge, who’s been sidelined since July 26. Others highlight Anthony Volpe’s league-leading 15 errors as a root cause. The front office hasn’t escaped criticism either — Brian Cashman’s decision to stockpile utility infielders while failing to address the starting rotation has fans shaking their heads.

But the most vocal frustration? It’s been aimed at manager Aaron Boone.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees falling out of playoff spot could finally cost Aaron Boone his job

Now in his eighth season, Boone’s time in pinstripes has been marked by inconsistent lineups, questionable bullpen decisions and — in the eyes of many fans — a lack of accountability. That sentiment reached new heights following Saturday’s 2-0 shutout loss in Miami, when Boone, for the first time, appeared visibly rattled and acknowledged that the team’s issues might be deeper than expected.

Whether that’s the transparency fans have long wanted, or simply a sign of unraveling, it marked a shift — a rare moment of public honesty from the Yankees’ dugout. And now, the team has no choice but to reset against the Texas Rangers in what’s shaping up to be one of the most pivotal series of the season.

Despite this recent tailspin, there’s a narrow path forward. Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, the team’s two best starters, are slated to pitch in this series. Fried, who finished July with a 5.54 ERA, now has a chance to rebound and stabilize the rotation. Aaron Judge is also expected to return Tuesday, a critical reinforcement for a lineup that’s struggled to find consistency without him.

The stakes are clear. The Rangers trail the Yankees by just two games in the Wild Card race and are eyeing a leap. Meanwhile, New York must treat every inning, every pitch, like the season is on the line — because it very well might be.

This series won’t just be a test of talent. It’ll be a referendum on who the Yankees really are — and whether they can still be the team they’ve long believed themselves to be.