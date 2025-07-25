Yankees' big trade deadline gamble could push Anthony Volpe out of New York

The New York Yankees' decision to acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday immediately polarized and already polarized fan base. Is this simply Brian Cashman settling once again, refusing to pony up for the best option available (in this case, Eugenio Suarez) and getting too cute by half? Or is this the precursor to something larger, a way to stabilize the team's abysmal third-base situation while keeping most of its powder dry for use towards impact starters and relievers?

We won't really know the answer to that question until the deadline, and the rest of this season, shake out. One thing we can see clearly, however, is that this has the potential to have a seismic impact on the makeup of New York's infield moving forward. McMahon isn't just the third baseman of the present for the Yankees; he's also the third baseman of the future, with a contract that takes him through 2027. And with top prospect George Lombard Jr. rocketing through the system, suddenly the margin for error has almost disappeared for Anthony Volpe.

Ryan McMahon trade puts Anthony Volpe on borrowed time

Cashman very pointedly opted not to pursue a rental like Suarez, instead choosing a player in McMahon who will remain under team control for two more years. This is a player he and his front office believe in, one they presumably envision as the starter at the hot corner for the foreseeable future.

He also, by all accounts, has made Lombard Jr. more or less untouchable in trade talks this summer. Lombard just turned 20 in June, and he's still getting his feet under him at Double-A, but his sweet swing and overall athleticism have rocketed him all the way into the top 30 of MLB Pipeline's latest prospect rankings. He won't be banging down the door to the Majors any time soon, but it's not farfetched to think he'll be ready for his debut by late 2026 or Opening Day 2027.

All of which begs a very important question: Where does that leave Volpe? Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't going anywhere at second base, nor should he. McMahon is the team's third baseman through at least 2027, barring injury or a collapse in his performance. And Lombard Jr. sure seems like a central part of New York's plans, someone they envision building around rather than using as trade bait. That leaves four players for three infield spots, and with the way Volpe is struggling in every facet of the game right now, he's looking more and more like the odd man out.

Volpe is under team control himself through 2028, and the Yankees almost certainly wouldn't sell him when his value is so low. Landing another infielder for the long haul feels like a pointed move, though, and if Volpe doesn't find a way to turn his game around soon, don't be surprised if New York begins to look elsewhere as soon as this offseason.