Yankees fans have evidence Aaron Boone is to blame for Aaron Judge injury

Aaron Judge is most likely headed to the injured list after suffering an elbow injury on Saturday night. It looks like Aaron Boone might be to blame for Judge’s injury and New York Yankees fans won’t be happy to hear this. Judge apparently injured himself earlier in the week last week. Though he wanted to tough it out, it was re-agrevated on Friday night.

But there are three separate throws that occurred in the ninth inning that might have made Judge’s injury worse. The Yankees were losing in the ninth inning and according to a fan in a Yankees, X platform community, Judge had to make three throws in the ninth inning. He couldn’t even throw the ball 60 feet.

If those three throws truly had an impact on his elbow injury, it looks bad that Judge wasn’t pulled earlier. And if Boone continued to trot Judge out there and it making his injury worse, that’s not ideal.

Aaron Judges gets untimely injury as New York Yankees fight for wild card spot

The Yankees hold the top spot in the American League wild card race with a game advantage. Judge’s injury could hold the Yankees back. If it does, Boone’s to blame for that. While Boone isn’t solely responsible for Judge’s injury, he didn’t help it.

According to Max Goodman, who covers the Yankees, Boone essentially enabled an injured Judge to stay in Friday’s game. He knew Judge wasn’t going to be able to throw hard and he knew it would be a liability. What he didn’t take into account is if the injury would be detrimental to the season.

According to MLB.com, Judge thought having a day off would help but it didn’t. Now his future for the rest of the season is in jeopardy. Boone said the team doesn’t think it’s a major injury.

Aaron Judge injury could throw ripple in Yankees pursuit to return to World Series

The Yankees are expecting to get back to the World Series and right now it’s feeling less optimistic that the Yankees will be able to reach the World Series again. Juan Soto was traded this offseason and now they’re best offensive player is hurt. Does this mean they Yankees have a different approach at the trade deadline with Judge’s return uncertain?

It means they have to find a player that can contribute now and add to this offense to keep the Yankees afloat. Regardless of how long Judge is out, the Yankees need to get active at the deadline, especially bring in more offense. At best, they find a solution for Judge and a long term solution to keep around.