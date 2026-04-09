Yankees fans won't like the only solution to New York's busted offense

The front office remains confident this slump is temporary, emphasizing that patience is the only viable path forward for fans as the weather warms and the bats are expected to heat up.

Somehow, after nearly 35 years of rooting for the New York Yankees, I can still be caught off-guard by how quickly this fan base can turn. Just a couple of days ago, we were on top of the world, basking in an 8-2 start behind the best rotation in baseball. Now, after two straight losses in which a moribund offense managed a combined two runs on five hits in 18 innings, the sky is falling.

Yes, this lineup is in a bad way right now. Yes, it's frustrating to watch hitters flail against an A's pitching staff that was previously one of the worst in the league. No, this cold spell doesn't mean the season is already doomed. It just means that Yankees fans need to do the one thing they absolutely hate doing above all else: be patient.

The Yankees just need to wait out this hitting slump

Trent Grisham reacts after striking out against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

I'm not going to sugarcoat how New York has looked offensively this week. The approaches have been bad, and they've led to the results they deserved. But if you think that this is a broader indictment of the Yankees offense, that it's the rule rather than the exception, it's time for a reality check.

Heck, just a few days ago, things felt fine. The Yankees manufactured 10 runs across two wins in miserable weather against a great Mariners pitching staff in Seattle, then returned home and scored a combined 23 en route to winning a three-game set against the Marlins. That hardly seems like a lineup in crisis.

And for as bad as the last three days have felt — even Tuesday's win required a wild four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth — there's very little evidence to suggest that the best offense in baseball last season has suddenly forgotten how to hit. In fact, the numbers say the opposite: New York currently ranks tops in the league in barrel rate, third in hard-hit rate and sixth in xwOBA, even after a miserable series.

There is, of course, room for improvement; if anything, the most patient lineup in baseball has gotten a little too passive, and could stand to attack pitches in the zone a bit more. But under the hood, things seem totally fine, and it's incredibly easy to talk yourself off the ledge.

New York's offense was elite in 2025 and will be again in 2026

Ben Rice reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Yankees fans are currently turning their considerable ire towards the bottom of this lineup, which has admittedly been pretty awful to start 2026. Ryan McMahon, Jose Caballero and Austin Wells all have an OPS under .500 right now, which is simply untenable even from your 7-8-9 hitters.

Of course, the natural response to that is that none of those three hitters are likely to finish the season anywhere near that number based on their career baselines. And really, the problem this week wasn't the bottom of the order; it was the top, where Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. produced essentially nothing for three straight games. What's more likely: that all five of those star-level hitters are suddenly washed, or that this is just a bad week or two played in 40-degree weather?

My money's on the latter, but if you'd like to bet on Judge finishing the season with an OPS below .800 and Chisholm Jr. hitting below the Mendoza Line, be my guest. And there's even been one encouraging development in the early going: Trent Grisham, whose qualifying offer was the source of much consternation over the winter, is looking more or less exactly like the 34-homer guy he was last season — even if he doesn't have much to show for it yet thanks to a nearly 100-point gap between his xwOBA and his actual wOBA.

Caballero, McMahon and Wells will revert back to below-average but hardly terrible bats who are positive contributors defensively. The big boppers will warm up. This still a lineup with a lethal combination of patience and power, and that will show itself as the weather begins to turn and everyone gets more reps. If anything, it's a positive sign that New York sits atop the AL East at 8-4 despite failing to get out of second gear offensively. Not that any of the above is going to prevent Yankees fans from doomposting anyway, but hey, it can't hurt to try.