His market has yet to really gain traction as the calendar flips to 2026, but make no mistake: Any number of MLB teams would be more than happy to offer Kyle Tucker a small fortune in free agency. He's one of the best all-around hitters in the sport, still in his 20s, the kind of player who can mak all the difference for a World Series contender looking to get over the hump.

With so many big markets — New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia — in the running, he's going to get his money one way or another. And that means competitors for his signature need to find unique ways to differentiate themselves from the pack. The Yankees are fortunate to have one, giant trump card that no other team can play.

Yankees have an Aaron Judge-sized advantage in Kyle Tucker chase

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2 | Harry How/GettyImages

GM Brian Cashman can go to Tucker and his representatives and remind them that no other franchise vying for his services has Aaron Judge on their roster. The perennial MVP candidate and future Hall of Famer did wonders to provide Juan Soto protection in the heart of New York's order before he elected to find greener pastures in Queens. It's easy to see how manager Aaron Boone would use Judge to protect Tucker in the same manner.

Tucker does not necessarily need protection, but it's obvious that getting better pitches to hit would improve his production. The Yankees could deploy him at either the leadoff spot or No. 2 position in the order to get him in front of Judge. The idea would be to force opposing pitchers to throw strikes to get Tucker out rather than risk putting him on base in front of one of the best right-handed hitters of all time.

That's a proposition that no other team in the hunt here can match (unless the Dodgers suddenly get serious about putting Tucker behind Shohei Ohtani, that is). There are plenty of other great hitters in the mix here, from Soto himself to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Blue Jays. But Judge is in a stratosphere by himself right now:

Player wRC+ (2022-2025) Aaron Judge 204 Shohei Ohtani 169 Juan Soto 159 Kyle Tucker 142 Bryce Harper 139 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 138

There's simply no hitter the league fears more right now (Judge's 84 intentional walks since 2022 are eight clear of the rest of the field, and Jose Ramirez and Ohtani are the only other hitters with more than 50), and no better lineup protection. Combine that with the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, and New York's pitch to Tucker gets awfully compelling. Of course, that only matters if Hal Steinbrenner is willing to let his money talk.

Will Yankees actually be willing to meet Kyle Tucker's asking price?

Scott Boras and the rest of the agency team representing Tucker are keenly aware of these details. They also understand that what Tucker does after signing is much less important than trying to get him the largest deal possible this offseason. The 28-year-old is expected to sign a lucrative, multi-year deal that will take him through his athletic prime. The next time he's likely to hit free agency will be a much less lucrative proposition for the talented outfielder. Close would love for Tucker to play well for the Yankees, but that's an afterthought for he and his star client at the moment.

It's still wise for Cashman and the Yankees front office to remind Tucker of Judge's presence in the middle of their lineup whenever possible. He, unlike Close, may be more motivated by the opportunity of putting up MVP-level numbers for a World Series contender. It's the sort of thing that could easily turn into a tiebreaker for New York if their financial offer is even with another would -be suitor.

It boils down to a dangerous game of chicken for the Yankees. Their offseason will be ruled as a failure unless they sign Tucker or bring Cody Bellinger back to the Bronx. The presence of Judge as protection could be Cashman's saving grace in the coming weeks.