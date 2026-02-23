Yankees news: Luis Gil flashes in first start, Jazz Chisholm has another ambitious goal

The Yankees have plenty of MLB spring training games to play before Opening Day, but manager Aaron Boone is already paying close attention to his big-name players. Fortunately for New York's skipper, the early returns have been encouraging on several fronts. Early appearances in Florida can help the team's front office identify emerging trends that can impact the franchise's chances of ending their World Series drought.

Of course, it's far too early to draw lasting conclusions on how a player might impact the team's regular season campaign. Three spring training games does not come anywhere near resembling a big enough sample size to change the complexion of a player's career. Whether it's Luis Gil, Jasson Dominguez or even a well-established veteran like Jazz Chisholm, everyone has something to play for this spring.

Luis Gil has a chance to boost the Yankees rotation

The Yankees hoped Luis Gil could build off his Rookie of the Year campaign to be a key piece of their starting rotation last season. Instead, injuries derailed Gil's season before it ever got started. That makes 2026 a crucial campaign for the talented right-hander.

Gil gave up one home run in 2 2/3 innings against the Mets on Sunday, but the real stories were his velocity and command. He touched 95 with his lively fastball and did not walk a single hitter. Both trends could pay great dividends for the Yankees if they continue into the regular season.

Right after his outing against the Mets on Sunday, Luis Gil spoke with @M_Marakovits. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/pk9PXvFOPi — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 23, 2026

One start doesn't guarantee Gil is going to be a factor for the rotation all season long, but getting him off to a good start is crucial for a Yankees team that will be without several big-name starters when the season commences. Gil's first outing of the spring gives him a chance to build momentum ahead of Opening Day and that's huge for the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm has another ambitious goal for himself with Yankees

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm (13) Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

At some point, second baseman Jazz Chisholm might consider keeping his performance goals to himself. He garnered a lot of attention with his belief that he can steal 50 bases and hit 50 home runs this year. Chisholm doubled down on himself by telling the Yankees broadcast that he also wants to garner 100 walks on the season.

It's difficult to envision a scenario where he can hit all three marks. In truth, it would be a big boost for the Yankees if he achieves any of those three ambitious goals. Boone and his staff would likely be satisfied to see him maintain his numbers from 2025.

The backdrop of all of this is that Chisholm is slated to hit free agency next year. He's not shy about his desire to stay in New York, but that does not mean he will accept any sort of discount from the Yankees. A big individual season will help the Yankees boost their title credentials while increasing his contract demands on the open market.

Jasson Dominguez is still a Yankees outfielder without a place

Expect the Yankees to wait until the last minute before deciding what they will do with outfielder Jasson Dominguez. If everyone stays healthy, the odds favor him beginning the year in AAA. That might be a bitter pill for the much ballyhood prospect to swallow.

Of course, the odds favor some outfielder landing on the Injured List for the Yankees this season. That makes Dominguez a potentially valuable depth piece to stash in the minors in case of emergency.

The franchise clearly wants to give him a chance to play everyday to sharpen his skills. It's worth wondering if another team might try to tempt New York with a trade offer that would give him a chance to do that in the majors on Opening Day.