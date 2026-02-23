Bryce Harper and 7 MLB stars who can get their managers fired this season

Keeping star players happy isn't easy. Often, players like Bryce Harper have a certain amount of sway in the clubhouse. Harper is considered a leader. Thus, if he doesn't like the manager – or is having a tiff with the Phillies front office, as one does – then his allies in the clubhouse feel the same way. The key to being a good manager is to keep the most influential vets involved.

The 2026 prospects of every MLB team is sunshine and rainbows before Opening Day, even though some rebuilding teams – sorry, Colorado Rockies – are out of it long before the first pitch of the regular season is thrown. For certain contenders, pretenders and teams in the middle, the relationship between players, coaches and the front office can go downhill quickly.

Aaron Judge can force Yankees hand with Aaron Boone

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) watches batting practice during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge is going to do Aaron Judge things this season. That means an MVP-caliber season, 50-plus home runs and jaw-dropping power at Yankee Stadium. What he cannot do is single-handedly win games, and his first World Series.

The Commissioners Trophy is lacking from Judge's mantle. While Judge admitted during spring training that he has pushed the Yankees to be more aggressive in free agency the past few years, New York doesn't have a whole lot to show for it. Judge made sure to compliment his supporting cast as he arrived to the Grapefruit League, but there's no denying it's lacking, especially when compared to the last time the Yankees won the pennant. That season, the Yankees went out and got Juan Soto.

Cashman is unlikely to be held accountable for his actions. Judge certainly won't, as he is signed long term. Aaron Boone very well could. Boone has been the fall guy in the making for the better part of two years now. Cashman loves his yes man of a manager, but eventually the Yankees will pull the plug on Boone if they keep falling short of expectations.

Juan Soto needs to see more from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

The New York Mets' Juan Soto during the spring training home opening game against the Miami Marlins on Feb. 21, 2026, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Marlins defeated the Mets 2-1. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soto left the comforts of the Bronx for Queens just last winter, signing a record-breaking $765 million contract in the process. While Soto had a good first season with the Mets – especially once he found his footing – New York spent the postseason watching from home after choking away an NL Wild Card spot.

Add in the supposed clubhouse turmoil which has surfaced in the New York tabloids late this winter, and the Mets need to answer for their sins on the field. They have little excuse, also, after signing Bo Bichette and trading for Freddy Peralta, among other moves. This roster looks a lot different because it had to. David Stearns was far too stagnant post-Soto.

If the Mets fail to make the playoffs again, expect Soto to have some say in the matter. He will not be the reason why New York doesn't reach postseason paydirt, but his contract will play a massive role as to whether Carlos Mendoza is retained long-term.

Cardinals young stars need to emerge for Oli Marmol

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Cardinals put Oli Marmol on notice when they hired Chaim Bloom as the new president of baseball operations. No longer was the comfortable John Mozeliak in Marmol's corner. The Cardinals are headed in a different direction – one that might take a few years to achieve real, on-field results – but also requires an all-in manager who can develop young talent. Is that Marmol? Time will tell.

The Cardinals dumped a number of veteran players at the trade deadline and this past winter. They'll rely heavily on Marmol and his coaching staff to figure out which of the young pieces Bloom acquired in return can be real assets to the franchise in the future, and which should be discarded as little more than organizational depth.

Masyn Winn is one of the former. He is an All-Star level hitter at the most important position on the infield. If Wynn takes a step back in his development, don't expect Marmol to survive the impending coaching purge.

Bobby Witt Jr. is thriving, but why can't the Royals under Matt Quatraro?

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Royals are in the middle – some might call it baseball purgatory – which is not a good place to be when you're supposed to be contending. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best and most exciting players in baseball. Kansas City has a number of pieces, including in its starting rotation, any number of contenders would love to have on their respective rosters. So, the Royals need to choose a path forward. Do they keep trying to contend for an AL Wild Card spot (or more), or should they tear it all down.

Kansas City's decision to extend Matt Quatraro last offseason suggests the former. The Royals made the playoffs in 2024, only to fall short of an AL Wild Card spot in 2025 with an 82-80 record. Kansas City is winning around the margins in one of the worst divisions in baseball. They should be better, but they're not. That, again, isn't good enough with Witt Jr. on the roster.

I highly doubt the Royals will fire Quatraro less than a year after extending him, but should Kansas City take a step back ownership could be forced to come to terms with a mistake far sooner than expected.

Byron Buxton and Twins must show some progress under Derek Shelton

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Twins just hired Derek Shelton – a decision they could come to regret – so they aren't going to fire him just yet. However, Minnesota's season likely depends on the ability of a couple stars to remain healthy and contribute at their normal clip. Of course I'm talking about Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan.

As an everyday player, Buxton can make the biggest impact on this team. The Twins are not expected to be good in 2026, but Buxton loves Minneapolis and doesn't want to go anywhere, despite being floated in trade rumors for much of the last half-year. Should Shelton's team fall on its face (much like was the case in Pittsburgh just last year), Buxton could force his way out and start a fan revolt.

Buxton has the power to take Shelton down with him. Will he? Unlikely, it's not his personality type. But Shelton was forced to take one of the least-desirable managerial jobs in MLB for a reason. This could be a quick stop.

Yordan Alvarez must stay healthy to save Astros manager Joe Espada

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) walks in the dugout before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

By no means should Yordan Alvarez be blamed for missing over 110 games in the 2026 season, but the Astros likely missed the postseason as a result. Alvarez is Houston's best hitter, and finished top-13 in AL MVP voting each of the three seasons prior. While a designated hitter can only make so much of an impact, even Alvarez had a bWAR over 4.5 in 2022, 2023 and 2024, peaking at 6.8 in '22.

Should Houston miss the postseason again in 2026, Joe Espada will be the fall guy. He is in the final year of his contract, and the Astros always have sky high expectations. Houston's window is closing, and fast, as star players like Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are no longer in their primes.

Alvarez should be the exception to that rule. Houston finished second to the Mariners in the AL West by three games last season. If Alvarez had played the entire campaign, a four-win season would've been a good bet. That's literally the difference between missing and making the postseason for Espada.

Bryce Harper is so done with the Phillies, but not Rob Thomson

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I was surprised the Phillies brought Rob Thomson back in 2026, but odds are Bryce Harper and his teammates had a lot to do with it. The Phillies vets adore Thomson, who led Philadelphia to the World Series in 2022 and the playoffs every year after that. The issue with Thomson and the Phillies is that they've grown complacent. Making the postseason is expected. A World Series run is earned for this franchise, and they've done little to improve their chances this winter.

It doesn't help that Harper is feuding with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who admitted that his aging veteran is no longer an elite player. Harper could've used that comment as motivation, but has instead brought it with him to spring training. With Nick Castellanos gone, Harper is now the biggest distraction in Clearwater.

Few players can be as loud and impactful as Harper in the Phillies clubhouse. If Thomson cannot contain his star, the Phils' season could need a radical change fairly early on, or they risk missing their World Series window altogether.