Yankees on the verge of shocking trade deadline pivot they desperately need

The New York Yankees would make the postseason if they began today, but does anyone think they're true World Series contenders? Perhaps they can get to that level if Brian Cashman pulls off a couple of impactful trade deadline moves, but the odds have felt stacked against him given the lack of teams that have shown a willingness to sell. Well, Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey certainly kept the door open for his team to be a seller. If that happens, the Yankees can take full advantage.

When asked by Jon Heyman of the NY Post whether he'd be willing to listen to offers for All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan, Falvey's response was telling.

Twins baseball prez Derek Falvey talks here about whether Joe Ryan could be available. Falvey hits on Correa, Buxton, Lewis, Duran and more. Joel and I debate an All-Star pick.



YouTube: https://t.co/zBYLHWQomh

Apple: https://t.co/EXwVFfTHLf

Spotify: https://t.co/sPi267Y0JQ pic.twitter.com/sHyfR9xSPv — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 15, 2025

"Our job is to listen to everything. The goal is to make the Minnesota Twins better, right? And ultimately, whether that means short-term, long-term, depends on where you are sometimes at the deadline... I think we need to stay open to creativity, think about all the players that are on our roster, and then try to make the best decisions we can going into the deadline to try and put ourselves in the best spot, whether it's for this year, but certainly for this year and beyond."

Falvey didn't say outright that the Twins will be sellers, but he also made it clear that, depending on where the team is standings-wise, they'd have to do what makes the organization better. Well, with the Twins sitting at 47-49 on the year, selling might be what's best for them.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Twins have great fit for Yankees, even if New York won't acquire Joe Ryan

When Yankees fans hear the Twins are possibly selling, their minds immediately go to Joe Ryan, as they should. While that'd be a dream fit, the odds of the Twins trading the All-Star are slim, and even if they do, it's unlikely that the Yankees will have enough they'd realistically be willing to part with to acquire him. While Ryan is likely out of the question, the Twins have other players who can help.

First and foremost, Willi Castro can play all around the diamond, can solve the team's third base problem, and is a switch-hitter having a good year. With him being on an expiring contract, he wouldn't cost as much as he probably should, either.

On the pitching front, the Twins have several arms who can help the Yankees. Both Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax are electric relievers who'd come with two additional years of control. Whether the Twins would trade them remains to be seen, but it's within the realm of possibility. Danny Coulombe has allowed a total of two earned runs in 26.2 innings of work this season. He'd create an epic dynamic duo with Tim Hill as left-handers out of their bullpen. Even Chris Paddack might not be sexy, but he can provide innings out of the back end of the rotation.

The Yankees have needs in the rotation, bullpen, and infield. It just so happens that the Twins have players who can help them in all of those areas. It's not a sure thing that the Twins will sell, but if they do, Cashman should be the first to dial Falvey's phone.