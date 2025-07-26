Yankees reported trade deadline plan won't make fans forget about Eugenio Suarez

The New York Yankees are supposedly removing themselves from the Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes. It’s probably the best thing to do with several of the top contenders in contention to land Suarez. The Yankees have some other options, though it probably won’t sit well with Yankees fans. They could be interested in guys like Brendan Donovan, Willi Castro or Yoan Moncada in lieu of Suarez.

They aren’t bad options at all, but they’re no Suarez. The good thing is to get either of them, the Yankees would have to cough up a lot of prospects in return. Donovan has had a strong season with St. Louis and if the Cardinals decide to sell he could be a solid acquisition.

The Yankees need to make moves and Suarez is the obvious choice. But if the Yankees could land an alternative to Suarez, it might be better off for them.

New York Yankees deadline plan might not be popular, but it could work

This season, Donovan is slashing .293/.360/.428 during his All-star season with the Cardinals. He’s also got nine home runs with 42 RBI. What makes Donovan the best option for the Yankees is his ability to play multiple positions. This season alone, he’s played middle infield as well as in left field.

The Yankees could use a guy that can play all over the field. While Suarez would primarily be a third baseman or DH. Same goes for Willie Castro. Castro is having a solid season with the Minnesota Twins this year as well, slashing .254/.342/.423 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI.

Like Donovan, Castro is versatile as well, making him a solid option. In a way, the Yankees could benefit more from Donovan or Castro because of their versatility. What Suarez is doing this season is unprecedented, and there’s a reason he’s garnered so much attention. He’s the best trade deadline prospect this season.

But if the Yankees aren’t interested in jumping in the sweepstakes for him, there’s a couple of other options out there. Donovan nor Castro have the power Suarez has flexed this season. On top of that, the deal you’d have to put together for Donovan or Castro could backfire, whereas a similar deal for Suarez would pay off either way.

The Yankees need another certified slugger after they let Juan Soto leave for the New York Mets. Aaron Judge is good, but last year was proof they need more than just one hitter to compete for the World Series. Suarez is that guy for them. But if he’s too costly, they may opt for the less popular Donovan or Castro.