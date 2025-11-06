Yankees would look like geniuses if they signed these under-the-radar free agents

George Steinbrenner used to make sure the New York Yankees could outspend all of their rivals in free agency. GM Brian Cashman does not enjoy the same financial flexibility under Hal Streinbrenner's rule. Now, it's imperative for the Yankees to outsmart their World Series competitors in free agency if they want to keep up.

Loads of stories have already been published on why the Bronx Bombers should spend big on Kyle Tucker to tempt him to don pinstripes. That may well be a transaction worth making for the Yankees. But this piece will, instead, focus on some under-the-radar names New York might target on the open market.

Manager Aaron Boone's roster does have quite a few holes that need to be filled prior to Opening Day. The outfield may need two new starters if the franchise opts to let Trent Grisham depart. A new first baseman to replace Paul Goldschmidt could be on the team's shopping list. One more starting pitcher could do wonders to augment the Yankees' starting rotation.

If the Yankees want to end their lengthy World Series drought, they need to find some bargains in free agency. Signing one of these three under-the-radar veterans could turn out to be a big boost to the team's hopes of arranging a parade down the Canyon of Heroes in October.

Yankees under-the-radar free agent target No. 1: RHP Michael King

Giving Michael King up in the Juan Soto trade was a painful choice for Cashman and the front office. Now, New York has a chance to bring the versatile right-hander back to the Bronx for a second tour of duty.

The 30-year-old was limited to just 15 starts last season due to injury. That will serve to limit his free agency price tag. It's worth noting that his stuff did not play up to his pre-injury levels in 2025, but he still posted a quality ERA of 3.44 in just over 73 innings of work.

Knowing that King can handle the heat of pitching in New York should give Cashman more comfort in making an aggressive bid for his services. A short-term deal that gives King a chance to get back on the open market could be best for all involved.

Yankees under-the-radar free agent target No. 2: RHP Raisel Iglesias

The Yankees hoped acquiring Devin Williams would solidify the back of their bullpen for years to come. Instead, he was wildly inconsistent during the 2025 season and now seems ticketed to depart the Bronx in free agency.

Inking a veteran like Raisel Iglesias could do wonders to solidify Boone's late-inning options. The 35-year-old veteran racked up 29 saves for the Braves as their closer last year. The Yankees should realize he doesn't have the dominant stuff to occupy that role for a title contender, but he's got more than enough juice to help New York get to the ninth inning with a lead.

Iglesias might want to find a team willing to hand him a closer's role in free agency, but the Yankees could land him with a modest two-year deal to be a high-leverage reliever. That sort of move could come up big when next postseason arrives.

Yankees under-the-radar free agent target No. 3: Jorge Polanco

New York places value on versatility, which is why signing Jorge Polanco could make a lot of sense. He's not a plus defender but he can hold up at second, third or left field. That, combined with his ability to hit for extra bases, would make him a good fit on the Yankees' roster.

The challenge for the Yankees here is that Polanco will garner offers from teams that are willing to guarantee him a specific place in their everyday lineup. His role in New York might be a bit more fluid. New York might need to put on a good sales pitch to land the 32-year-old veteran.

Signing Polanco isn't going to win the press conference with the New York media, but he'd give Boone another professional hitter to wield against quality pitching. Landing another bat who can make elite contact and hit with some pop could help the Yankees lengthen their lineup in a major way.