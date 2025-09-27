Zac Gallen and 4 more victims of Diamondbacks lost season who won't be back

The Arizona Diamondbacks won 89 games last season and signed Corbin Burnes in the offseason. Given that, MLB fans understandably expected Arizona to be in the postseason mix in 2025. Well, Friday's loss ensured that they'd miss the postseason for a second straight season.

The Diamondbacks impressed somewhat by staying alive this long even after a major deadline sell-off, but the end result is still disappointing given the preseason expectations. It was, undoubtedly, a lost season in Arizona.

This poor season could result in major changes being made, starting with these five players departing in the winter, whether it's in free agency or via trade.

