Could Cristiano Ronaldo join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side lost 3-2 to Al-Fateh on the final day of the Saudi Pro League season. It was a disappointing campaign for Al-Nassr as they did not qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite. However, Ronaldo still scored 25 goals, with three assists, in 30 games in Saudi Arabia's top flight.

Ronaldo's contract does expire on June 30, and the Portuguese star took to social media to hint at his future. He posted on X: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, recently revealed that there is a possibility that Ronaldo could play in the Club World Cup this summer. The forward was linked with one of the Brazilian clubs competing at the tournament, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense or Botafogo. However, it is now being reported that Ronaldo could be on his way to an MLS club that will also be playing in the FIFA competition.

According to the journalist Jose Alvaro Tejano Deportes, "Inter Miami has initiated talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp for a one-month Club World Cup contract. The deal would unite CR7 and Lionel Messi for the first ever time. Still at an early stage."

It would be exciting to see Ronaldo line up alongside his long-time rival Messi for the Herons. However, the move does seem a bit like fantasy soccer or a scenario that would happen in a video game. Miami have been criticized for having a team full of ageing stars but not enough young players to carry out their running.

Orlando City's Alex Freeman linked with Championship move

Alex Freeman has starred for high-flying Orlando City in MLS this season. The right-back has made 15 appearances, scoring three goals and making one assist. His performances have earned him a call-up to the recent USMNT roster, and the player is now being linked with clubs in the Championship.

The72 has reported that "both Southampton and Millwall have eyes on Alex Freeman as a potential addition." Whilst Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph added on X that "Freeman subject of €2m opening offer from Parma."

The Saints have now been relegated from the Premier League. However, they will be looking to bounce back to English soccer's top flight under new manager Will Still. As for Millwall, they just missed out on the playoffs in the Championship, finishing eighth in the division. Parma, being a Serie A side, though, could be more tempting for Freeman as they can offer top-flight soccer.

Former NYCFC player Jack Harrison is set to return to Leeds United

Jack Harrison is a product of the City Football Group. He starred in MLS for New York City FC, and this earned him a move to Manchester City. However, Harrison never played for City and ended up joining Leeds United permanently. Harrison has spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Everton, but he is now set to return to Elland Road.

The Toffees announced in a statement that "Everton can confirm Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of next month."

Harrison scored just one goal, with one assist, in 34 Premier League matches this season. Leeds have just been promoted to the Premier League, so it will not be a drop in levels for Harrison. However, it remains to be seen if the winger will be a part of Daniel Farke's plans for the upcoming campaign.