Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton: Predicted lineups, team news and Premier League score prediction

The battle to qualify for the Champions League is hotting up with Manchester City taking on in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this Friday.

Manchester City can save their season

Pep Guardiola's side has had a disappointing season as they have underperformed and failed to defend their Premier League title. However, their campaign could be salvaged by claiming a place in the Champions League and by winning the FA Cup.

City are currently fourth in the Premier League, but they could drop down to fifth if Nottingham Forest defeat Brentford today. Qualifying for European soccer's top competition is crucial to the caliber of players City will be able to sign in Guardiola's rebuild this summer.

The Cityzens also have a great chance of winning silverware as they have made it to the FA Cup final. They will play Crystal Palace at Wembley on May 17.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in form

Wolves are in fantastic form in the Premier League, having won their last six matches. Albeit these games were all against teams that are currently below Vitor Pereira's side in the division. Pereira has done a fantastic job since taking over from Gary O'Neil.

The Midlands side were threatened with relegation, and there were concerns about how they could cope without Max Kilman and Pedro Neto. However, Pereira, who has become very popular in the city of Wolverhampton, has proved that his roster is good enough.

Team news and predicted lineups

Guardiola could field a similar lineup to the one that just defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their FA Cup semi-final.

Man City predicted lineup: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, O'Reilly, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Grealish, Savinho, Silva, Marmoush

Rodrigo Gomes could start for Wolves after coming off the bench to score against Leicester City last time out.

Wolvers predicted lineup: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Andre, Ait Nouri, R Gomes, J. Gomes, Cunha, Larsen

Historical context and prediction

When the two sides met earlier in the season, City won 2-1 with John Stones scoring in added time. Given the form of the two sides, it will likely be another close encounter, but Guardiola's side should edge it 2-0. City will have the drive to make sure that they qualify for the Champions League and finish the campaign on a high.

How to watch Man City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

City play Wolves at 03:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May. 2. The match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.